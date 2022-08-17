‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stephanie Torn Between Salem’s Two Hottest Bachelors

Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) is a legacy character on Days of Our Lives. As the daughter of Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), she’s been a prominent member of two of Salem’s families. After a five-year absence, Stephanie’s ready to come home for a fresh start, which includes a new man.

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal Stephanie Johnson reconnects with Chad DiMera

Stephanie’s been living in Seattle with her brothers Joey Johnson (Tanner Stein) and Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams). However, after being injured in a bombing, Stephanie decides to return to Salem. Stephanie quickly makes herself at home upon her return and focuses on the next chapter of her life.

Like many returning characters, fans wonder who Stephanie’s new love interest will be. The writers are setting up a possible romance for the young woman. According to Soaps.com, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Stephanie will get reacquainted with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Chad’s going through a difficult time following the death of his wife, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). He needs all the support he can get, and Stephanie could be that friend for him. As Stephanie helps Chad through his grief, he’ll fall in love with her.

However, Chad will have competition for Stephanie’s heart.

Alexander Kiriakis sets his sights on the young woman

Chad seems like the obvious choice as Stephanie’s love interest on Days of Our Lives. However, another man might snatch her from him. Soaps.com says Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) becomes infatuated with Stephanie after a chance meeting.

Much like Stephanie, Alexander is a newcomer at home in Salem. Alexander, the town’s playboy, is hitting on all the lovely ladies. After striking out with Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), he sets his sights on a new lady.

Stephanie is a good girl, so her being Alexander’s new squeeze would be exciting. While Alexander’s reputation is being a louse, could Stephanie be the girl to make him settle down and change his ways?

Stephanie Johnson involved in a love triangle on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Like many soap operas, Days of Our Lives is famous for love triangles. The show might prepare for another one, with Stephanie in the middle. Stephanie will have a tough dilemma choosing between Alexander and Chad.

Does she pick the suave and handsome playboy who might break her heart? Or does she go with good guy Chad, who’s still mourning his wife?

Both men have great potential to be Stephanie’s love interest, and there’ll be drama no matter who she chooses. Fans can expect the families to get involved in the situation, trying to dissuade Stephanie from picking a particular suitor. But the decision is up to Stephanie. So which man will she choose?

