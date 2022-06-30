‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars Wally Kurth and Judi Evans Were Accidentally Married on Set

Days of Our Lives stars Judi Evans, and Wally Kurth are two of the show’s most notable actors. The pair are known for portraying super couple Adrienne Johnson and Justin Kiriakis. Evans and Kurth are friends, and their chemistry shines through onscreen. However, during one of Adrienne and Justin’s weddings, the duo almost became married in real life.

Judi Evans, Wally Kurth, Freddie Smith

When did Adrienne Johnson and Justin Kiriakis marry on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

In 1986, Adrienne arrived in Salem and revealed she’s the sister of Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Adrienne meets handsome lawyer Justin, and the two begin dating. They quickly became a famous couple, with viewers watching every step of their three-decade love story.

Like many couples, Adrienne and Justin have been married multiple times on Days of Our Lives. According to Jason47.com, their first wedding occurred in Greece on November 16, 1987. They later divorced but remarried on June 4, 1990. After their second divorce, the couple decided to give marriage another shot with their July 4, 2011 wedding.

During one of the couple’s onscreen weddings, Evans learned that she and Kurth might have accidentally been married.

Judi Evans and Wally Kurth aren’t legally married

While they have remarkable onscreen chemistry, Evans and Kurth aren’t a couple in real life. However, Evans learned that one of their Days of Our Lives weddings almost led to a real marriage. According to Soaps.com, Evans recalled how a priest’s ritual had the couple married “in the eyes of the church.”

“Justin and Adrienne were married in the Greek Orthodox church, and they hired a real priest to marry us. So he did the complete ceremony, complete.” It wasn’t until many years later that Evans learned some interesting information about the priest’s ceremony. “I was working in the cemetery business and had a meeting with the Greek Orthodox church over some other business. They were telling this story about a priest who got in a lot of trouble cause he was on a TV show, and he actually married the characters on the TV show,” she recalled.

While Evans and Kurth aren’t legally married, they are in the eyes of the church. Evans and her husband, Michael Luciano, have been married since 1993. As for Kurth, he’s been married to Debra Yuhasz since 2003, and his ex-wives include Rena Sofer and Cynthia Ettinger.

Judi Evans and Wally Kurth are still on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Evans and Kurth have appeared on and off Days of Our Lives for the past three decades. Evans went on to play Paulina Cory on the NBC soap opera Another World from 1991 to 1999. Meanwhile, Kurth is pulling double duty as Ned Quartermaine on General Hospital.

Yet, Evans and Kurth can’t resist returning to their stomping grounds. Since their returns in 2010, their characters Adrienne and Justin were featured prominently with their marriage issues and supporting their son Sonny Kiriakis’ (Zach Tinker) relationship with Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Sadly Justin and Adrienne’s love story ended in 2020 when it was revealed Adrienne died in a car crash.

Justin’s broken heart is healed when he falls in love with Bonnie Lockhart (Evans), his wife’s doppelganger. The couple married in November 2021, yet the wedding is met with disapproval from Sonny. With Bonnie a felon and well-known schemer, one must wonder if she’s with Justin for love or money.

