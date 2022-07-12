‘Days of Our Lives’: What Time Are New Episodes of ‘Beyond Salem’ Season 2 on Peacock?

Days of Our Lives’ hit mini-series Beyond Salem is back for another round of adventure. Season 2 of the soap opera spinoff aired on July 11 and will run for five episodes. Fans are ecstatic at seeing the return of their faves, including Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso). Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem I Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty Images

New episodes of ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ air on Peacock

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem became a massive success for Peacock. Loyal soap fans subscribed to the streaming service to see what’s happening with their favorite Salem residents. The five-week series kicked off on Monday, July 11, with executive producer Ron Carlivati tweeting about the premiere.

New episodes air early in the morning by 5 am pacific time. Those who aren’t early birds can still watch the episodes anytime throughout the day and catch up on the latest excitement.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Cast and Characters, and How to Watch

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2 is off to a great start

A lot of buzz was generated for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem before its Season 2 premiere. The biggest news was Alfonso and Reckell’s return as Bo and Hope. Aside from the super couple, the show had Steve Burton reprising his role as Harris Michaels.

The first episode didn’t disappoint and left fans with mixed emotions. There were tear-jerking moments with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) reunited with her mother, then confronting Hope about her absence. Also, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) visited his son Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) in San Francisco, where they participated in a pride parade.

But there were also suspenseful moments. Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady’s (Mary Beth Evans) reunion with their children in Seattle is disrupted by a bomb explosion. The incident leaves Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) injured and Steve missing.

Fan reaction to ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2 premiere

Season 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is already off to a good start. With John and Steve getting kidnapped, Hope working on a secret mission, and Bo’s heavenly antics, a lot is happening. There are still plenty of stories to tell, but fans are expressing their love for Season 2 on Reddit.

“Beyond Salem is much more entertaining than Days. The heaven stuff was 100% corny, and I loved every second! It was escapism at its best, just light and fun,” wrote one user.

“Enjoyed this! Too hokey in some parts. But loved seeing Hope, and the budget is definitely up from the last Beyond Salem,” another commenter chimed in.

“I like the heaven antics. Even up there, Bo’s still getting into trouble, stubborn rebel like he’s always been,” another fan wrote.

With four episodes to go, the excitement and suspense are kicking up. Fans can stream online at Peacock to find out everyone’s fate.

RELATED: Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Joins ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyonds Salem’