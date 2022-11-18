‘Dead to Me’ Pays Tribute to Ed Asner in Season 3 Premiere

TL;DR:

The Dead to Me Season 3 premiere pays tribute to former cast member Ed Asner.

Asner played the character Abe Rifkin in Dead to Me Season 1.

The actor died in August 2021, which is why Dead to Me honors him.

Dead to Me Season 3 has officially debuted on Netflix, bringing the Christina Applegate-led series to a long-awaited conclusion. The last season kicks off with emotion and suspense, but it does take on a somber tone at the end of its premiere. The final moments of Dead to Me Season 3’s first episode pay tribute to former cast member Ed Asner. Who did Asner play in the Netflix series, and why did it take the time to honor him?

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 pays tribute to Ed Asner at the end of its premiere

Those who have watched Dead to Me Season 3 will notice it pays homage to Ed Asner at the very end of its premiere. As the credits roll, the words, “In memory of Ed Asner” are the first to materialize. And after the actor’s death in 2021, it makes sense the series would take the time to remember him.

Asner was part of Dead to Me‘s cast back in season 1, and the Netflix show hasn’t dropped new episodes since his passing. Clearly, the actor left quite an impression on his costars and Dead to Me‘s crew — just as his character, Abe Rifkin, made an impact on Judy (Linda Cardellini).

Ed Asner portrayed Abe Rifkin in ‘Dead to Me’ Season 1

Those struggling to remember who Ed Asner played in Dead to Me may want to revisit the show’s first season after seeing its recent tribute.

Asner brought Abe Rifkin to life, and Abe played a pivotal role in Judy’s character arc. Abe was one of the men Judy worked with at the assisted-living facility, and she spent a lot of time with him. The two characters became close, making Abe’s death in Dead to Me Season 1 all the more tragic. And just as Judy grieved the loss of the character, the Dead to Me cast and crew are grappling with the loss of Asner.

Of course, Dead to Me is far from the only major project Asner appears in. Fans will remember him from his other hits as well — including a beloved holiday movie.

Where else you’ve seen late actor Ed Asner

Those wondering where else they’ve seen the late Ed Asner after Dead to Me‘s tribute can glimpse his long and impressive acting career on IMDb. Asner starred as Lou Grant in the ’70s sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show. And after that, he went on to lead his own spinoff, titled simply, Lou Grant.

Asner boasted several recent hits as well, playing Santa in the Christmas comedy Elf. He also voiced Carl Fredrickson in Pixar’s Up, a film that left many viewers in tears.

Needless to say, Asner accomplished a lot with his acting career, and he left his mark on colleagues and audiences alike. It’s fitting that Dead to Me points out as much.

Dead to Me Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

