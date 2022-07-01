‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in the Fall of 2022

The Netflix original Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, premiered on the streaming platform in 2019. The dark comedy examines the friendship that forms out of one widow’s mission to hunt down the hit-and-run driver who killed her husband. Like several other series, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic delayed filming on the upcoming season of Dead to Me. However, Netflix recently announced Dead to Me Season 3 premieres in the fall of 2022.

Where will ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 pick up?

Applegate’s Jen and Cardellini’s Judy essentially swap places in Dead to Me Season 2. After season 1 dove into Judy’s dread over telling Jen she was responsible for her husband’s death, season 2 turns the tables. This time Jen’s hiding the fact that she murdered Judy’s ex-husband in cold blood.

After ten episodes, Jen finally decides it’s time to break the news to Judy, no matter the consequences. She writes letters to both Judy and her sons explaining her actions and why she’s ready to accept the fallout. However, Jen’s son, Charlie, discovers one of the letters before Judy can read it and hides it. Season 3 will likely deal with the aftermath of Charlie’s actions.

Dead to Me Season 3 was delayed because of the pandemic

Even though the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in showrunner Liz Feldman’s plans for Dead to Me Season 3, she still planned to conclude the story of Jen and Judy’s rollercoaster of a friendship. Speaking to Deadline, Feldman said, “There was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, ‘I know the story that I have to tell’ and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that.” She continued, “It’s just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feelings I have.”

However, the pandemic didn’t cause the only delay in filming Dead to Me Season 3. Applegate announced in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is an autoimmune disorder that affects the nervous system, and currently, there is no cure.

Applegate revealed her diagnosis in a tweet reading, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

Liz Feldman already has a new Netflix show in the works

For fans of Feldman’s work on Dead to Me, they’ll be happy to learn she already has a new show in the works for the streaming platform. The new series called No Good Deed is “a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.” Feldman created the series herself but will also serve as executive producer.

According to the Dead to Me Season 3 press release, Feldman said, “No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

No specific release date has been announced regarding Dead to Me Season 3.

