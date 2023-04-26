‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Linda Greenlaw Confirms the Show Is ‘More Scripted’ Than Other Reality Fishing Shows

Reality TV shows have grown in popularity over the last few decades. And for many, the appeal is in watching what happens when regular people are put in extraordinary situations.

Deadliest Catch, one of the most thrilling reality series on TV, follows fishermen in the treacherous Bering Sea. But as it turns out, drama may not be as “real” as some viewers think. In a recent interview, star Linda Greenlaw confirmed that Deadliest Catch is “more scripted” than other reality fishing shows.

Deadliest Catch star Linda Greenlaw | Sahabi dua via Youtube

Linda Greenlaw is a seasoned captain and reality TV star

Greenlaw is a well-known figure in the fishing industry, having spent over 20 years at sea. She previously appeared in Swords: Life on the Line — a Discovery Channel show that followed fishermen as they hunted for swordfish off the coast of Massachusetts.

As the captain of the Hannah Boden, Greenlaw survived the Perfect Storm of 1991. Her story was featured in the book, The Perfect Storm, as well as the 2000 George Clooney film of the same name. In the movie, her character is played by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Greenlaw joins Deadliest Catch in its 19th season, which premieres this Spring. She will be teaming up with Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski. And with her background, experience, and know-how, she is likely to become a fan favorite.

LINDA GREENLAW: The only female swordfishing boat captain on the East Coast, Linda Greenlaw has been called “one of the best captains … on the entire east coast.” She is also a best-selling author. #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/h3K3fwaP4C — The Mariners’ Museum and Park (@MarinersMuseum) March 14, 2020

Linda Greenlaw says ‘Deadliest Catch’ is ‘more scripted’ than other fishing shows

In a recent Q&A with Spectrum News, Greenlaw was asked about her experience on Deadliest Catch and how it compared to other reality fishing shows. She acknowledged how popular the series is, but also noted that it is more planned out.

“Filming of Deadliest Catch was more scripted than Swords: Life on the Line,” Greenlaw said. “Hey, 19 seasons in, the show has to be more than catching crabs or not! The popularity of the show speaks for itself.”

Linda Greenlaw is not messing around with her quota ?



Don't miss the season premiere of #DeadliestCatch tonight at 8p ET on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/uBbxPJz84u — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) April 18, 2023

Greenlaw talked about her life outside of the reality series. And she explained that being a TV star hasn’t changed her perspective on the things she’s most passionate about, including fishing.

“I have a lot going on — always have and hopefully always will,” she said. “I write books, grow oysters, fish lobster traps, run charters, deliver boats, etc.”

“Being featured in Deadliest Catch will not change my schedule,” Greenlaw added. “But I imagine it will increase people’s awareness of me and my life. All good! None of this changes my perspective on fishing.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ is heading into Season 19

Deadliest Catch has been on the air for 18 seasons and is heading into its 19th season. The show first aired in 2005 and quickly gained a following due to its unique premise and the danger that the fishermen face daily.

While beautiful, the #BeringSea is considered one of the most difficult bodies of water to navigate. The freezing temperatures, icy winds, and massive waves are what make the lucrative local fishing business so dangerous.



Dive into the new season of #DeadliestCatch tonight at 8p… pic.twitter.com/5XZPBWsTVz — Discovery (@Discovery) April 18, 2023

Over the years, the reality series has picked up multiple Emmy Awards and has been praised for its authenticity. While Greenlaw’s comments suggest that the show may not be as authentic as some viewers believe, it will likely remain popular with viewers.