A Deep-Dive Into Harry Styles’ ‘Late Night Talking’ Music Video

On July 13, Harry Styles released a new music video for his latest single, “Late Night Talking.” The song is the second single from Styles’ most recent album Harry’s House, which was released on May 20. Here’s a breakdown of Styles’ music video for “Late Night Talking.”

Harry Styles released a music video for ‘Late Night Talking’

The lead single from Harry’s House is “As It Was,” which was released ahead of the album on April 1. “Light Night Talking” was then released as a single following the album’s release.

The main theme of the “Late Night Talking” music video is beds, lots and lots of beds. At the start of the video, Styles wakes up in bed and reaches over for someone, but the spot beside him is empty.

He then crawls under the sheets, singing along to the lyrics. Styles finds himself in another bed and cuddles up with a row of men and women. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a different bed, this time in an art gallery.

The bed moves through the art gallery and into a restaurant where Styles eats pasta with a partner in bed. In the next scene, Styles and a woman sit together in bed in a theatre. The bed moves again, and Styles rides along as the bed moves through the street near Buckingham Palace.

Photos flash across the screen of Styles lying in bed with different people, and Styles then partakes in a pillow fight with a group of people. By the end of the “Late Night Talking” music video, the bed Styles is lying on has risen up through the clouds.

‘Late Night Talking’ is a single on Harry Styles’ new album

Overall, the “Late Night Talking” music video is a sex-positive music video that leaves little to the imagination about what Styles is referring to.

As a song, “Late Night Talking” is romantic as Styles sings to a perceived partner.

“If you’re feeling down, I just wanna make you happier, baby/ Wish I was around, I just wanna make you happier, baby/ We’ve been doin’ all this late-night talkin’/ ‘Bout anything you want until the morning/ Now you’re in my life/ I can’t get you off my mind,” Styles sings in “Late Night Talking.

‘Late Night Talking’ is a single on ‘Harry’s House’

Styles released Harry’s House on May 20. Harry’s House is the singer-songwriter’s third studio album and it incorporates pop, folk, soul, and R&B genres.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet received an advanced copy of the album leading up to its release and gave it a positive review with an “Excellent” score of 4 1/2 stars.

In the review, Showbiz wrote, “Heavy yet fun, vulnerable yet private, Harry’s House is an introspective record that follows Styles as he processes that you take home with you wherever you go. The final result is a comforting album filled with the nuances and contradictions of being human.”

Harry’s House tracklist:

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” “Late Night Talking” “Grapejuice” “As It Was” “Daylight” “Little Freak” “Matilda” “Cinema” “Daydreaming” “Keep Driving” “Satellite” “Boyfriends” “Love of My Life”

