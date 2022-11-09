Deion Sanders’ Fiancée Is Worth $20 Million More Than the Hall of Fame NFL Player

Since Deion Sanders entered the public consciousness, his life has been characterized by his larger-than-life persona and achievements. It’s fitting that his love life is similarly dramatic. The Hall of Fame cornerback has been married on two separate occasions. Both partnerships fell apart in exhausting ways.

Sanders’ current relationship appears to be much more stable. He is currently engaged to Tracey Edmonds, a Hollywood producer and businesswoman. They’ve been together for a long time and have been outspoken about their affection for each other. Here’s what you should know about their marital histories and current relationship, including their massive earnings.

Both Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have been married twice

Sanders married his first wife Carolyn Chambers in 1989, the same year he entered the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. They stayed together until 1998 and had two children, Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders.

My Favorite 2 kids. @DeiondraSanders & @DeionSandersJr @WellOffForever Thanks for the gear that you never gave me son. You will fall down in the kids rankings directly after this post. #Daddy pic.twitter.com/gwDbMKL6M9 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) September 12, 2021

The dissolution of a marriage is often a miserable experience, and it certainly was in Sanders’ case. In his autobiography, Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life, he admitted he drove his car off a cliff in an attempted suicide. “I was going through the trials and tribulations of life. I was pretty much running on fumes,” he recounted to Andscape. “I was empty, no peace, no joy. Losing hope with the progression of everything.”

Pilar Sanders Releases Audio of Children Claiming Deion Sanders Is Abusive

http://t.co/31BM5TYW4T #nfl pic.twitter.com/uucJOkqoOs — RantSports (@RantSports) November 21, 2014

Sanders married his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders, the next year. They had three children together: two sons named Shilo and Shedeur and a daughter named Shelomi. The pair turned their partnership into content for the reality show Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love, which aired on Oxygen in 2008. Deion announced that he filed for divorce in 2011. But the process quickly turned ugly and took two years to complete. (You can read more about the split on FanBuzz.)

Edmonds has also been married twice before. She wed R&B singer and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in 1992. The TV personality gave birth to their two sons Brandon and Dylan before separating in 2005. Edmonds also exchanged vows with Eddie Murphy in 2008. But the couple released a statement claiming the ceremony was more of a symbolic union before breaking up soon afterward.

Sanders and Edmonds showcased their relationship on reality TV

Edmonds and Sanders began dating in 2012. They met at a party celebrating the release of a movie Edmonds worked on and made plans for her to produce the show Deion’s Family Playbook for Sanders. By the time the show aired, she was filming alongside the retired NFL player.

Sanders and Edmonds also appeared on an episode of Tiny House Nation, although their careers don’t allow them to stay in the same city for long periods.

They own a ranch together in Canton, Texas. But Sanders now lives in Jackson, Mississippi after becoming the head coach at Jackson State. Edmonds owns a place in LA. The couple makes their long-distance relationship work out of love because they see value in the work the other does.

“I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world,” Sanders told People. “It’s not just a separation because you want to be separated, it’s a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives.”

“There’s no regular schedule with us,” Edmonds adds. “We just do our very best to see each other as much as we possibly can.”

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders in 2022 | Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have both made a lot of money in their careers

The pair’s lucrative careers make them quite an impressive power couple. Sanders is the more famous half of the duo due to his career in football as a player, analyst, and head coach.

The father of five has made over $45 million throughout his time in the NFL and another $13 million moonlighting as a baseball player for nine years. Thanks to Sanders’ endorsements and real estate ventures, reports Celebrity Net Worth, he reportedly has a net worth of $40 million.

But his earnings are nothing compared to Edmonds, who has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She initially pursued a career in mortgage and real estate before moving into the creative fields. As the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment, she has produced dozens of projects for TV, the film industry, and digital media. Edmonds is also on the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

