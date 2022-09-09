Demi Lovato Addresses Their ‘Fluid’ Fashion Sense: ‘There’s Some Masculinity and Some Femininity’

Last year, pop star Demi Lovato announced they identified as nonbinary and changed their pronouns to they/them. As the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer turned 30, and on the heels of the release of their 8th studio album, HOLY FVCK, they are reassessing their gender fluidity and changing their pronouns once again to they/she.

While the music sensation heads back out on tour with a new sound and look, they are ready to wow fans with their “fluid” fashion sense that is both masculine and feminine.

Demi Lovato’s current style

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1700 — Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato poses backstage on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Confident singer explained her new fashion look, saying, “I’ve been wearing clothes that are a lot edgier. There’s some masculinity and some femininity – it’s a nice balance between the two.”

Lovato said that on tour, they wear a “dressy pantsuit” and have several dress shirts they wear with plaid skirts. Shoe choices vary between loafers, boots, and Converse sneakers.

The Disney alum revealed they feel most authentic in a skirt, dress shirt, or blazer with either heels or boots. They admitted, “But it changes! I’m a pretty fluid person, and I’m pretty fluid in my fashion as well.”

Taking back their power

In 2018, the “Sober” singer had a near-death experience after a drug overdose. They have been open about their experiences with addiction and an eating disorder, and have gone through several stints in rehab.

Now, stronger than ever, the Grammy-nominated artist is taking back their power. Talking about the new song “29,” the 30-year-old singer revealed, “It’s about owning my power, taking it back, and reclaiming some of that anger as well.”

In a recent Spout podcast interview, Lovato revealed they are having new feelings about their gender identity saying, “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

The “This Is Me” performer explained, “When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about. For me, it’s just about, like, feeling human at your core.”

The pop star further explained that they have recently been “feeling more feminine” but pointed out that “when it comes to pronouns in general, it’s still a learning process for many people.”

According to Them, “it’s important to note that both ‘they’ and ‘she’, in that order, are included in her bio on Instagram and at no point in the interview did Lovato say she was dropping the use of ‘they/them’.” The new set of pronouns is just a way to “more accurately describe her gender.”

How Demi Lovato got their start

Lovato is enjoying being back on stage to promote her new album. They love performing in front of a live audience again, especially after spending so much time alone in the studio creating new music.

The “Neon Lights” singer was only 7 years old when she appeared alongside Selena Gomez on the popular children’s television show Barney and Friends. Spending most of her life in the public eye, Lovato began experimenting with drinking and drugs when they were only 13.

According to Variety, on a recent appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, they revealed that at around 15 or 16 years of age they were “stealing” their mom’s Xanax pills, and at 17 tried cocaine for the first time and “loved it too much.”

It was during this time that Lovato was starring in the Disney Channel Camp Rock movies with the Jonas Brothers. When the actor/singer turned 18, it had become too much and they sought treatment for the first time.

Despite the battle with addiction, Lovato still managed to put out chart-topping music. They are now in a happy and healthy relationship and, to date, have 224 nominations and 68 awards for their work in music, television, and film.

