Demi Lovato’s Album ‘Holy Fvck’ Harkens Back to Her ‘Warped Tour Emo Days’

Demi Lovato has come a long way from their Disney days. They started off as an actor on the Disney Channel, eventually getting cast as the star of Sonny with a Chance in 2009. Now, more than a decade later, Lovato is still in the public eye. She’s still acting and singing, but her art has changed. Now, Lovato has a new album out, with an “emo” flair. Holy Fvck drops in August 2022 and invokes some of the nostalgia for her earlier work.

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ drops in August 2022

Demi Lovato, of the Jonas Brothers movie Camp Rock, performs at The Crazy Donkey on June 24, 2008 in Farmingdale, New York. | Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Demi Lovato drops her album Holy Fvck on August 19th, 2022. As part of the release, Lovato is talking to the press, including Audacy, about the inspiration behind their work. During the interview, Lovato said she sees her early work as decidedly punk. One of the singles from Holy Fvck, “Substance,” definitely has that same vibe.

Lovato told Audacy that they co-wrote the song as a type of social commentary. “Substance” isn’t about substance abuse, it is actually about the lack of substance inherent in modern pop culture. “I feel like we live in a world that lacks so much depth, like human connections… we’re all connecting through social media,” she explained. “We won’t see a friend for like 3 years, but we’ll be talking on social media all the time. And it’s like that human connection is what we’re missing.”

Demi Lovato says her ’emo days’ inspired album ‘Holy Fvck’

Lovato has been through a lot. After child stardom, she dealt with substance abuse. Lovato was in and out of rehab over the last few years, and her career quieted down because of it. Now, she’s healing through their music. Holy Fvck is a “rebirth,” according to Lovato. She’s trying to go back to her musical roots, and find some kind of healing in the process.

According to Lovato, “going back to my roots is obviously something that has to do with my music… like the music that I started out making, which was pop-rock, influenced by my Warped Tour emo days.” That means long-time fans of Lovato’s should be very happy with their new music. Making the album has also helped the artist get back to herself after a long, difficult road. Lovato told Audacy, “I’ve gone through a lot and I’ve overcome a lot, and I feel like this is me being born again.”

How many albums does Demi Lovato have?

Lovato has released seven studio albums. When Holy Fvck comes out, that will make eight. That’s a career’s worth, but Lovato is just approaching 30. Their first two albums came out about a year apart. These are the albums that Lovato was likely referring to when referencing her “emo days.” Although Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again earned Lovato a successful music career, there are still things she’d change about their musical career trajectory.

According to Lovato, they wish they’d strayed from the pop hits that made her famous and made the type of music she likes to listen to. It seems like Holy Fvck is just that. As Lovato gets back to her roots, she’s also getting back to the type of music she wishes she’d made all along.

Fans of Lovato are sure to love the new album. Some of the singles, including “Substance,” and “Skin of my Teeth” are available to listen to now.

