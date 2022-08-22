Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend, Jute$, and fans can’t get over how much he looks like another celebrity. Here’s who fans think Lovato’s partner resembles and what they are saying about it.

(L-R) Jute$ and Demi Lovato | Gotham/GC Images

Demi Lovato is dating fellow musician Jute$

Actor and musician Demi Lovato has a new love in her life, and that’s her boyfriend, Jute$. Lovato, who recently shared that she will use she/her as well as they/them pronouns, has been spotted several times with her fellow musician. Jute$ has also posted several photos of the pop star on social media.

On Aug. 20, Jute$ shared an Instagram post dedicated to his girlfriend. “Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine,” he wrote. “Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

He went on to gush about his partner before concluding, “Literally bursting w joy ? how are u real lol.”

Fans can’t get over how much Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend Jute$ looks like Travis Barker

Demi Lovato fans can’t believe how much her new boyfriend looks like another famous musician. They discussed how strongly Jute$ resembles Blink-182 drummer (and one-half of the celebrity couple nicknamed “Kravis”) Travis Barker in a Reddit thread titled, “Jute$ & Demi Lovato.”

“I swear I thought this was Travis Barker for a moment!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Are you telling me that is not Travis Barker?”

One fan said, “He looks so much like Travis Barker it’s freaking me out,” and another wrote, “Every time I see this image I can’t not see Travis.”

The singer’s new boyfriend helped write her latest album, ‘HOLY FVCK’

Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend Jute$ is a musician in his own right. He released the album Careful What You Wish For in 2021, featuring tracks like “Fvck Your Boyfriend” and “Here We Go Again.” The artist also worked with Lovato on her brand new album HOLY FVCK.

On Aug. 19, Jute$ shared an Instagram post celebrating the record. “Holy fvck by @ddlovato out now! i co wrote substance, happy ending & city of angels,” he wrote. “Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. so proud of u demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip.”

After sharing some thoughts about the recording process, Jute$ concluded, “Anyways, im overwhelmed w gratitude that i get to be a part of something that im such a big fan of. love to everyone involved ?.”

