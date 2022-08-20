Demi Lovato Sang ‘My Heart Will Go on’ by Celine Dion for Her Kindergarten Talent Show

Demi Lovato is the artist behind “Skin of My Teeth,” releasing her album Holy Fvck in 2022. This artist has been releasing original music for several years, even performing a challenging Celine Dion song at her Kindergarten talent show. Here’s what we know about the “Substance” singer.

Demi Lovato rose to stardom with her appearance in ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘Sonny With a Chance’

Demi Lovato performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

This is her. Lovato appeared as the main character in the Disney Channel original movie, Camp Rock. She returned for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, recording songs like ”This Is Me,” “Wouldn’t Change a Thing,” “Who Will I Be,” and “What We Came Here For” for the franchise.

Lovato also starred in the comedy series Sonny With a Chance. As a “show within a show,” the series told the behind-the-scenes drama of So Random, with Lovato’s character, Sonny, landing a role on the sketch comedy show.

Lovato enjoyed cameos in other Disney-related projects, including the Disney Channel Games. She was a featured artist on “Send It On,” lending her voice to the song alongside the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato performed ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion at 5 years old

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lovato discussed her album Holy Fvck and growing up in the spotlight. The artist revealed that she performed for several years before her Disney Channel days.

“My first time on stage was when I was five. And I sang in the school talent show in kindergarten,” Lovato said. When Fallon asked what song she picked, Lovato responded with “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion — a song popularized by Titanic.

“And you know, that was a very challenging song, and I just kind of went for it,” she continued. “My mom, yeah, my family — that’s pretty much who got me on stage.”

Lovato and Dion have yet to collaborate on a song, although in 2015, Lovato shared her excitement at seeing the “My Heart Will Go On” artist at the American Music Awards. During the same Fallon interview, Lovato also shared her admiration for Kelly Clarkson.

Demi Lovato released ‘Holy Fvck’ in 2022

Following her Disney Channel days, Lovato took a step back from acting to focus on music, releasing chart-topping songs like “Cruel for the Summer,” “Confident,” and “Stone Cold.” In 2022, this artist announced her album Holy Fvck, which included the singles “Skin Of My Teeth,” “Substance,” and “29.”

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato said in a press statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Just Canceled Their Next Acting Gig, Opening the Door for Ariel Winter to Land Her Next TV Role on ‘Hungry’