Demi Lovato Says ’29’ Is ‘About Reclaiming My Power’

Lovato confirmed her romance soon after releasing a new album. Within the album is a song named “29,” and it relates to ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The singer commented on the song and stated it helped her reclaim her power.

’29’ is about Demi Lovato and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama began dating back in 2010 after they met while making a PSA. The pair were close, and Valderrama supported Lovato while she tried to maintain sobriety. The couple was together for six years and had an on-and-off again relationship.

Besides Valderrama’s strong support for Lovato, people had noticed the age difference between them. The pair had an age gap of 12 years, and he was 29 years old when they met. However, they did not go on a date until Lovato turned 18.

The difference in Lovato and Valderrama’s ages inspired the creation of her song, “29.” The title references how old he was back then, and Lovato was 29 when she began writing the lyrics. She uses “29” to shade the gap and Valderrama from their time together.

The lyrics describe how young 17 is and compares the age difference to that of a student and teacher. A couple of lines also question if the teenage fantasy belonged to Lovato or Valderrama. Plenty of feeling went into the creation of the song.

Demi Lovato got her power back with ’29’

Demi Lovato’s “29” is part of her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. The singer sees the album as her most authentic one, so the song does not seem out of place. She explains how “29” fits into everything during an interview with Vogue.

“I would say it’s about reclaiming my power. I turned 29 this last year, and I had a lot of realizations about that. It’s about owning my power, taking it back, and reclaiming some of that anger as well,” Lovato explained.

As a teen, Lovato experienced angst and allowed anger to get the best of her. However, she now accepts the negative emotions and understands the source of the trauma. Like a few other songs in the album, “29” helps show how Lovato now has a healthy relationship with anger.

Lovato was able to get her emotions out and take her power back with the lyrics. Some people may be able to relate and experience a similar feeling when listening to the song.

More about Lovato’s new album: ‘Holy Fvck’

Holy Fvck came out in August, and fans have noted how it is reminiscent of Demi Lovato’s early work. The musician mentioned how she wanted to return to her roots from when she first debuted in 2008. Furthermore, the tracks pay homage to some of her past friends.

At the same time, the album explores various themes, like religion. Lovato revealed how some of her anger was toward her religious upbringing. Additionally, she remembers a feeling of sexual oppression from the church. As a result, religious undertones arose while writing her music.

Lovato has also described Holy Fvck as an album she is proud of due to being “clean and sober.” She wrote the songs after she left treatment and maintained her sobriety. Lovato feels as though the album fully represents who she is.

Now, fans get to hear the songs live. In mid-August, Lovato began a tour to support her new album. She has multiple stops throughout North and South America.

