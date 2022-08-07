Demi Lovato Wants to Collaborate With Courtney Love and Paramore’s Hayley Williams

Demi Lovato has an impressive career that dates back to their Disney Channel days. The singer has collaborated with several stars, including Joe Jonas, whom they dated for a while. Lovato recently said they would love to collaborate with Courtney Love and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Demi Lovato wants to work with Courtney Love and Hayley Williams

Lovato has an impressive body of work as they have put out hit singles such as “Heart Attack” and “Up.” Lovato began acting on Barney & Friends in 2002. Lovato got her breakthrough role by appearing in two Disney Channel hits, Sonny With A Chance and Camp Rock.

While on Camp Rock, Lovato released “This Is Me,” which debuted at number 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100. After the success of the song, Hollywood Records signed Lovato, and she started touring before releasing her debut studio album, Don’t Forget.

Lovato released Here We Go Again in 2009 to positive reviews and Unbroken in 2011. Many of the songs on Unbroken talked about their personal struggles, and the album debuted at number four in the US.

Demi followed Unbroken, then Confident came in 2015. Confident debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold 98,000 copies. Lovato released “Tell Me You Love Me” in 2017, which charted at number 3 on the Billboard 200.

Like many others, Lovato has a wish list of people they are looking forward to partnering with in the future. Lovato recently sat down with Audacy Check-In. The host asked the singer if there is anyone she would want to collaborate with, be it on a project, song, or another type of collaboration.

Lovato said, “Of course. Yeah. Like I’m always going to want to collaborate with Hayley Williams from Paramore, especially because I’ve been listening to so much of old Paramore’s music, and also it’d be sick to do something with Courtney Love.”

Demi Lovato has collaborated with the Jonas Brothers and others

The first time Lovato worked with Joe Jonas was in the first Camp Rock film, singing “This Is Me.” Given the song’s popularity, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the two would pair up together to make more hits. The Jonas Brothers co-wrote 6 of the tracks on Lovato’s debut album Don’t Forget and even toured with her.

Lovato worked on “Send It On” with the famous brothers and fellow Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. In 2014, Lovato teamed up with Olly Murs for “Up” which was released on December 1, 2014.

In 2016, they collaborated with Sam Smith for “I’m Ready” and worked on the “Lonely Hearts” remix with her longtime friend JoJo. Lovato has also collaborated with Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus for her Dancing With The Devil album.

Demi Lovato made their 8th studio album ‘clean and sober’

Lovato has been very vocal about their struggles with substance abuse, and they have dedicated their platform to talk about the matter. Lovato recently opened up about her new album Holy Fvck telling Jimmy Fallon on his talk show that they made the album “clean and sober,” unlike the rest.

“The easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober. I can’t say that about my last album but this one, I’m really really proud about.” Demi Lovato on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Lovato released the album’s lead single, “Skin of My Teeth,” on June 10, 2022. The album is scheduled for an August 19, 2022 release.

