‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Demon Slayer Season 3 is already confirmed and in the works.

The next chapter of Demon Slayer will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc.

There’s no release date for Demon Slayer Season 3, but it will likely debut in 2023.

Zenitsu, Tanjiro, and Inosuke in ‘Demon Slayer’ | ©Koyoharu Gotouge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

After two impressive seasons and a feature film, Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime currently on air. And despite the Entertainment District Arc ending earlier this year, fans are already eager to get their hands on more episodes. Fortunately, Demon Slayer Season 3 was confirmed right after season 2 ended. But what do we know about the next outing so far?

‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 was confirmed when the Entertainment District Arc ended

RELATED: ‘Demon Slayer’: Is Koyoharu Gotouge’s Manga Finished? Where to Read the Series

That’s right, Demon Slayer Season 3 is already confirmed and in the works. The anime’s official Twitter announced as much following the Entertainment District Arc finale. And given the series’ popularity, it’s probably no surprise that ufotable will continue to adapt Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga

In addition to revealing that the Demon Slayer anime would carry on, the series’ Twitter also teased what’s to come. Season 3 will bring the manga’s Swordsmith Village Arc from the page to the screen. What exactly does that mean for fans of the show?

The next chapter will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc

RELATED: ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’: What Is the Movie About and Where Can You Watch It?

Demon Slayer Season 3 will adapt Koyoharu Gotouge’s Swordsmith Village Arc, the ninth arc in the manga series. As the promotional images and Crunchyroll teaser suggest, this storyline will focus heavily on two new Hashira: the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji.

Assuming the new episodes stick to the source material, Tanjiro Kamado will run into these characters while visiting the Swordsmith Village. He ventures there in the hopes of having Hotaru Haganezuka repair his weapon. Unfortunately, he’ll find more than he bargained for once he arrives. With demons stirring up trouble, Tanjiro will need to team up with the Mist and Love Hashira — and another unlikely ally.

Needless to say, fans can expect more action when Demon Slayer‘s next chapter arrives. But when exactly should they expect the new episodes? Nothing’s confirmed, but we can wager a guess.

When will ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 come out?

We may know what Demon Slayer Season 3 will cover, but its release date remains a mystery. With the anime announcing more episodes immediately after the Entertainment District Arc, it seems likely the next outing will premiere in 2023. After all, we already have a teaser and key art — promising signs that the animators are making progress on the coming episodes.

Of course, the wait between Demon Slayer Season 1 and Season 2 lasted more than two years. However, those years included the COVID-19 pandemic and a movie release for the anime. Hopefully, with less on their plate, ufotable can deliver season 3 sooner rather than later.

The main cast members are expected to reprise their roles, including:

Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado

Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado

Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira

We’ll have to wait for more updates about Demon Slayer‘s return. With any luck, we’ll learn more about the coming season during the latter half of 2022.

RELATED: ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Hinted at Tanjiro Becoming a Hashira in the Anime’s Future