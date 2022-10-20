Denise Richards Drags Lisa Rinna – Asking for Her ‘Excuse’ for Years of ‘Vindictive’ Behavior on ‘RHOBH’

Denise Richards isn’t buying Lisa Rinna’s anguish over losing her mom as an excuse for her anger this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Rinna’s mother Lois died during filming and Rinna has lashed out at several cast members, sharing that her grief sometimes comes out as anger. And while Richards expressed empathy for Rinna’s loss, she thinks Rinna has acted just as cruel in the past.

Denise Richards says Lisa Rinna has been just as ‘cruel’ in the past

Following an explosive part two of the RHOBH reunion, Richards posted about Rinna. “I watched #RHOBH last night,” she shared on Instagram. “While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel and so vindictive?”

Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna | Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Richards discussed Rinna on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show and said while she wouldn’t have any problem filming with Rinna if she returned to RHOBH, Rinna did hurt her. Rinna and Richards used to be friends before Richards joined RHOBH.

“Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty and she can be really nasty,” Richards said (via Radar Online). “That’s just something to know about with her being on the show.”

Did Lisa Rinna agree that she’s been meaner in the past?

For the most part, Rinna likely agreed with Richards’ Instagram post. When she continuously started attacking Sutton Stracke this season of RHOBH, Rinna said she’s definitely been meaner in the past.

“I feel like everybody’s extra sensitive,” she said (via Bravo Snark Side). “I mean call me crazy but I think I’ve been meaner before this season.” She addressed how she was facing grief.

“Grief is something we don’t want to talk about going through or deal with,” she wrote on Instagram. “So we avoid it at all costs.” She also said that when her dad died seven years ago, she reacted differently. Plus her dad did not die while RHOBH was in production.

She added, “Others don’t know what to do with your grief so they don’t do anything. They keep living their lives and go forth, we all do. Grief is a lonely journey you take on your own.”

Denise hangs with Sutton and Garcelle … Rinna gets booed at BravoCon

Richards made it clear she stands with Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais. She posted a photo with Stracke on Instagram. “Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift … well.. let’s do that slumber party with @garcelle. That will be fun,” she captioned the photo. Beauvais chimed in that she’s in. Last May she posted another photo with Stracke and Beauvais after they had lunch.

Meanwhile, Rinna was booed when she took the stage at BravoCon. Fans even asked producer Andy Cohen to fire her too. Beyond lashing out at Stracke, Rinna also had a huge reaction to whatever Kathy Hilton said to her in the sprinter van during an RHOBH trip to Aspen. Rinna teased that whatever she said was so horrific it had a deep and damaging impact on her.

