Jill and Derick Dillard continue to speak out against Jim Bob Duggar and the invasive nature of the IBLP. The couple recently theorized that the IBLP and its teachings helped Jim Bob Duggar maintain control over his media empire. In fact, it seems likely that the tyrannical Duggar family patriarch would still be wielding his power if Josh Duggar hadn’t been arrested on child pornography charges in 2021.

Jill and Derick Dillard explain that the IBLP gave Jim Bob Duggar the ability to exploit his own family

Jill and Derick Dillard are breaking down all the ways the IBLP has impacted their lives despite not subscribing to the ministry. In a recent interview, Jill and Derick Dillard explained how much power the IBLP gives to family patriarchs. Both seem to agree that the IBLP and its teachings helped Jim Bob Duggar keep his media machine running for over a decade.

Derick and Jill Dillard | TLC/YouTube

Jill and Derick had previously spoken about the invasive nature of the IBLP and how Jim Bob Duggar appeared to leverage the ministry’s teachings to maintain control over his adult children. The couple expanded on that thought during a recent interview for It Sounds Like a Cult, a podcast that explores the cult phenomenon.

During their chat, Derick noted that the IBLP helped Jim Bob keep his children working for free for years. He said that the ministry teaches its adherents that they can not question their parents, even as adults. Because of the teaching, the adult Duggar kids didn’t dare to consider the exploitative nature of the family’s reality TV series or why they were not being paid for their time. Derick went on to explain that the setup worked in TLC’s favor as well. He explained that TLC’s job was simplified because they needed to deal with just Jim Bob Duggar.

The family’s TLC show, Counting On, was ultimately canceled in 2021 following Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. Derick and Jill left the series in 2017. It is unclear how long TLC would have kept the Duggar family on the air if Josh had not been arrested. Josh had not appeared on camera since his 2015 molestation and cheating scandals.

Are Jill and Derick Dillard against reality TV entirely?

While Jill and Derick have strong feelings about reality TV, the couple has been hesitant to suggest they are against the entertainment genre entirely. Both seem to agree that there are pros and cons to appearing on TV. They also appear to blame Jim Bob Duggar for how things worked out for them. Still, the couple said they are concerned about how children are utilized in reality TV and social media. The duo have opted to remove their own children from social media since Josh Duggar’s arrest.

Jill and Derick Dillard, Ben and Jessa Seewald and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo | TLC/YouTube

Not everyone who appeared on reality TV as a child feels the same. Jacob Roloff, who grew up on camera on Little People, Big World, has been extremely outspoken about his feelings. He has been highly critical of TLC and the entire entertainment genre in recent years. Roloff also revealed that he was sexually assaulted by a staff member working on the family’s show. Little People, Big World is still airing on TLC. Jacob has not appeared on the show since 2016. His sister, Molly Roloff, also opted to stop appearing.