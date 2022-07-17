‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ Season 2: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Nine years after the anime’s first season aired, The Devil Is a Part-Timer has returned for season 2 — and judging by the premiere, fans are in for another entertaining ride. The first episode has already thrown a major surprise Sadao Maou’s way. And there will no doubt be more antics as this outing continues. So, how many episodes of The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 can fans expect? Here’s what we know so far.

How many episodes of ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ Season 2 are there?

Sadao Maou in ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ | ©2021 Satoshi Wagahara/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/MAOUSAMA Project

Although Studio 3Hz hasn’t announced the exact number of episodes in The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2, fans of the anime can glean information from its upcoming Blu-ray release.

The show’s official website indicates that season 2’s Blu-ray will come out in two separate volumes. Each will consist of six episodes, which means the current outing is likely to feature 12 episodes in total.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 1 contained 13 installments overall, so that number sounds about right for this series. With the anime returning after nearly a decade, some viewers may have wanted more from this season. Unfortunately, there’s no word on a second cour for this outing — though fans would no doubt welcome more content.

What is ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer’ Season 2 about?

With 12 episodes to tackle the story of The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2, what exactly can fans expect from Sadao Maou’s latest adventure? The premiere — warning, spoilers ahead — saw a young girl arriving on his doorstep and claiming to be his daughter. Crunchyroll’s trailer suggests she’ll stick around for the foreseeable future. In fact, Alas Ramus looks to be a central component of this season.

And Crunchyroll’s synopsis for the second outing confirms as much, reading: “Sadao Maou returns for more shifts, now having to take care of a small girl born from a golden apple!”

Needless to say, fans are in for some serious entertainment this weekend. The notion of the devil learning fatherhood is almost as hilarious as him working at a fast food joint. So, where can fans tune in for new episodes of The Devil Is a Part-Timer?

Where to watch new episodes of ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’

Today's the day! ? The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 is premiering today! pic.twitter.com/w9FlnHnovL — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 14, 2022

Those looking forward to new episodes of The Devil Is a Part-Time Season 2 can stream them on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Both platforms will receive installments shortly after they air in Japan. Expect them on the platforms every Thursday around the following times:

PST: 7:30 a.m.

CST: 9:30 a.m.

EST: 10:30 a.m.

GMT: 2:30 p.m.

CET: 4:30 p.m.

IST: 8 p.m.

To access each chapter through Crunchyroll and Hulu, fans will need subscriptions. Crunchyroll premium memberships kick off at $7.99 with higher tiers offering additional benefits. Meanwhile, Hulu subscriptions start at $6.99 per week with ads and $12.99 per week without. Hulu also offers annual plans, which can be found on the company’s website.

Wherever you watch The Devil Is a Part-Timer, it’s sure to be another fun outing. With 11 more episodes to go, fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

