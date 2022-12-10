What Is the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Featured in ‘Indiana Jones’ 5th Installment?

Indiana Jones is gearing up for another adventure in the latest installment in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Fans can’t wait to see Harrison Ford don the iconic fedora again, but what exactly is the Dial of Destiny?

What can fans expect from ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been in the works for years, which might be why Harrison Ford has said it will be his last performance as the swashbuckling archaeologist. Another factor for his leaving the role? Ford is 80 years old. He’s still going strong, but the actor has slowed down over the years and even sustained serious injuries on movie sets while doing stunts.

If this movie will be his last go-round as Indiana Jones, it looks like Ford plans to go out with a bang. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer shows the hero taking on a new adventure, teaming up with old friend Sallah (featured in Raiders of the Lost Ark) and a new character, goddaughter Helena (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Jones is facing a familiar enemy, though. The trailer reveals him dealing with Nazi soldiers again in a scene that shows off the impressive de-aging technology the movie used on Ford.

The real-life inspiration for the Dial of Destiny

The Nazis’ presence in the Dial of Destiny trailer has led many to hypothesize about what the titular device might do and where it could take our hero. The trailer offers a glimpse of the object: a series of bronze discs laid atop each other.

Vanity Fair reports that it resembles the Antikythera mechanism, an ancient Greek object referred to as the world’s “first computer.” Some hypothesize it was used to track the course of the stars and planets.

Could the Dial of Destiny allow Indiana Jones to time travel?

Indiana Jones fans have theorized that the Dial of Destiny might have a very different use in the upcoming movie: time travel. That would answer many of the questions people have about the scenes in the trailer.

Many assumed the Nazis and a de-aged Jones were part of a flashback, but if the dial can turn back the clock, maybe we’re seeing him travel to the past. That would also explain why the Nazis would want it — a time-travel device could help them rewrite history and change the course of World War II.

A time-traveling device has some fans excited, but others are disappointed by the franchise’s return to sci-fi elements. 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was not well-received by enthusiasts who disliked the alien-centered plot.

How a time-traveling device could affect the franchise

The Indiana Jones movies have always dealt with elements of the fantastical, but the writers kept them grounded with historical and mythological themes. A time-travel device, seemingly based on a real-life mysterious object, might be a better fit for the franchise’s story.

Additionally, introducing a time-travel element could also answer questions about the future of the Indiana Jones franchise. If Indiana Jones can go back in time, future movies might revolve around his adventures as a time-traveling adventurer.

