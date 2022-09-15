Diana Jenkins Is ‘out’ on ‘RHOBH, Tamra Judge From ‘RHOC’ Predicts

When Diana Jenkins posted about beautiful endings on Instagram, some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans (and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County) believed that Jenkins was signaling her RHOBH departure.

Jenkins also did not attend the RHOBH reunion in person, citing that she had coronavirus (Covid-19). “She’s done,” Judge said about Jenkins after reading her Instagram post, “Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too.”

Diana Jenkins’ post is her way of saying goodbye to ‘RHOBH’

“In our opinion, that’s her way of saying that’s the end of that,” Two T’s in a Pod co-host Teddi Mellencamp said. “Whether she showed up virtually or not, I think that post confirms it. Everybody’s responses are taking it as such.” Earlier, Mellencamp said, “I don’t know if this virtual appearance happened or not. Personally, I don’t really care either way.”

Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Minkoff, Diana Jenkins | Randy Shropshire/Bravo

“That’s her way of saying goodbye,” Judge added.

Has Diana Jenkins simply had enough of the drama on (and off) ‘RHOBH’?

Jenkins may have had enough of the social media drama brewing around her freshman season of RHOBH. As a new cast member, she was filmed saying, “If you need a new villain, here I am.” And while she may have felt perfectly fine being the villain on the show, she wasn’t happy when some fans and media outlets spread lies about her following the fallout she had with Garcelle Beauvais. Their social media feud somehow spilled over to angry, racist messages being sent to Beauvais’ son Jax.

Jenkins first launched a series of lawsuits against bloggers, podcasters, and some media outlets for slander. Jenkins then filed a lawsuit against the “bot accounts” who were responsible for the horrific messages sent to Jax.

So she may have simply had enough of the show and the social media fallout associated with being on RHOBH.

Do ‘Housewives’ get fired when they don’t bring the drama?

Fans had a mixed reaction to Jenkins this season. Some fans felt that she contributed to the toxic environment this season of RHOBH. Others thought she was a good addition to the cast. She certainly did not hold back when it came to making shady remarks on the show, specifically toward Sutton Stracke.

If Jenkins isn’t returning, it may be because she doesn’t want to return to RHOBH. Many Housewives fans believe that cast members are fired when their storyline is stale and the cast member refuses to fight. But Mellencamp and Judge said that’s not exactly true.

“No, I don’t think you have to do anything to keep the ratings,” Judge said in response to a fan question wondering if the cast has to argue to keep the ratings.

“I think you have to show authenticity,” Mellencamp said. “As long as there’s either a real friendship and something funny happens or something wild happens. Or if somebody argues. But if everyone is sitting talking about a television show –”

Judge added, “That’s not going to be good ratings. They don’t tell us what to talk about or what to say. It’s not scripted so it’s up to us to be interesting.”

RELATED: Inside Diana Jenkins’ Scandalous Past Before ‘RHOBH’