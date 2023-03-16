Actors Diane Keaton and Golden Globe winner Michael Douglas once teamed up for the 2014 comedy And So It Goes. In their first movie together, Keaton was a bit shocked by how aggressive Douglas came off during their more intimate scenes.

Diane Keaton first got to know Michael Douglas in the movie ‘And So It Goes’

And So It Goes was a 2014 comedy where Douglas found himself playing an aggressive and often mean-spirited real-estate agent. He’s on the verge of retiring when he begins forming a close bond with a neighbor played by Diane Keaton.

Both Douglas and Keaton were veteran actors with several film credits and accolades to their name. But despite their long careers and being of similar ages, Keaton asserted that the two didn’t officially meet until the film.

“You know, you have this sense that there is a community out there, but there really isn’t a community out there – or anywhere in terms of show business. Or maybe in New York there is because [of] theater. Maybe the theatrical world is more unified, but in California it’s very isolated. There are pockets, little tiny, pockets like that, but basically, no. No. I met him once I think,” Keaton once told Collider.

She asserted that And So It Goes was the first time she really got to know her co-star.

Diane Keaton felt Michael Douglas attacked her like a Pitbull during their kiss in ‘And So It Goes’

Throughout his career, Douglas has had many onscreen romantic scenes with his co-stars. So the actor was more than experienced enough to know how to handle his kissing scenes with Keaton.

Likewise, Keaton is also no stranger to being intimate with a co-star. The actor has even joked that she enjoyed kissing her male partners because she could engage in the intimacy without any potential consequences.

“Think of all the men you get to kiss and you don’t have to pay the price,” Keaton once said on The Graham Norton Show (via Independent).

Still, however, Douglas managed to catch Keaton by surprise with his own passionate kiss.

“What was exciting about him he was sort of like a pit bull. He kind of attacked me…I was acting sort of cautious, but in my heart of hearts, I felt the same about him and I wanted to just get right with it,” Keaton once said on The Ellen Show. “So it worked out very well for the scene, but I enjoyed it.”

Diane Keaton enjoyed torturing Michael Douglas in ‘And So It Goes’

Keaton found working with Douglas refreshing, as she would constantly joke around with the megastar. But Keaton revealed that the Ant-Man actor enjoyed the teasing, and at times even encouraged it. This made it a fun shoot for both.

“Oh, I just told him he was a big jerk all the time. You know, rich guy? Big deal! Who are you? And he loved it. He ate it up and so I knew how to get him. It was really fun. So I knew that we could get the scene going by me torturing him. And he was great at it because he’s better; he’s funnier than me. We got a little thing going and it made it really work in the movie. You know, you really want to know who you’re acting with,” Keaton said.