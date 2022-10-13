Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Catch ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Filming Season 17 Reunion?

Two of TLC’s best shows, Sister Wives and 90 Day Fiancé, collide for this interesting crossover. Kody Brown was spotted with this 90 Day Fiancé mom in a rare selfie. Does this confirm that Kody is actually filming the tell-all reunion for Sister Wives Season 17?

Kody Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown and ’90 Day Fiancé’ star snap a selfie together

On October 12, Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia Clegg, posted a selfie of her and Sister Wives star Kody. As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Elicia was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2 when her daughter moved to South Korea to be with her fiancé, Jihoon Lee.

Utah native Elicia snapped a photo with the Sister Wives star at a hotel. She captioned the post, “This would make an intresting crossover [sic].” Check out the Instagram post below:

As Sister Wives fans know, Kody is a polygamist with three wives after Christine Brown left him. Some of Elicia’s followers joked that she would make a perfect new wife for Kody.

Was Kody filming the ‘Sister Wives’ the season 17 tell-all reunion?

In the comment section, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that she met Kody at a hotel she was staying at. Elicia replied, “He was nice enough..just snapped the photo because TLC was filming at the hotel I was staying in.”

Of course, Sister Wives fans know that Sister Wives is usually filmed in their homes in Flagstaff, Arizona. So is Kody at the hotel filming the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all reunion? Based on his suit and tie, it appears that could be the case.

When was ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 shot?

It would make sense that Kody is filming the tell-all for Sister Wives Season 17 since the season is almost halfway though. Based on the timeline of events, the beginning of the season was filmed in the spring of 2021. As seen in episode 3 of Sister Wives Season 17, Labors of Love, Mykelti and Tony Padron welcome their first child, Avalon Ava Padron on April 5, 2021.

As the show progresses, Christine announces that she will be moving to Utah in September 2021. Which means that it has been around a year since the show was filmed. It would make sense that the tell all would be filmed now, so they have time to edit and prepare it for the screen.

Even if there isn’t a tell all and Kody was filming something else for TLC in a hotel, it is interesting to see the two worlds collide. Fans will have to stay turned to find out what happens next in Sister Wives Season 17.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

