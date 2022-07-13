Did ‘Southern Charm’ Destroy Cameran Eubanks and Leva Bonaparte’s Friendship?

Leva Bonaparte became a main cast member on Southern Charm as close friend Cameran Eubanks decided to walk away from the series.

Bonaparte, who was no stranger to the Southern Charm friend group and made cameo appearances in the past, recently said the dynamic shift had a direct impact on her friendship with Eubanks. And she admitted being on the show, while Eubanks left, created iciness between the two formerly close friends.

‘Southern Charm’ was a ‘sore point’ for Leva and Cameran

Bonaparte still has a lot of love for Eubanks but admitted that the Southern Charm dynamics caused friction in their friendship. “We had a, really, a very, very tight bond for like, I think short of like a decade,” she revealed on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“But then when, when I joined the show, it sort of got a little awkward because I know she didn’t want to know anything about the show,” Bonaparte continued about Eubanks. “I think it was a hard time for her. And it’s kind of hard to not talk about the show with your friends because it’s like kind of your life.”

“It’s very real,” she added. “So it became, a little sore point for, I think for our friendship, because it’s like, how do we now rebuild this thing but keep this part out of it. You know what I mean?”

They are still friendly but don’t see one another

Cameran Eubanks and Leva Bonaparte’s friendship went from having lunch together to seeing each other on social media.”I see her obviously on social media and stuff and we’re, we’re friendly and stuff like that,” Bonaparte added. “And we live on very opposite ends of town too. Once she moved to the other end of town, it’s been difficult to see her.”

“So essentially, yes, I knew [the Southern Charm cast] through Cam, but like they’ve been coming into my spots for 10 years and I’ve just known them socially,” she said. “So I can’t even fault her on it. It’s more like, why did I open these like spaces? I see them all the time and, but no, I’m at the end of the day, it’s like, I’m still, they’re all good-hearted people. And you know, I’m still grateful for most of them. And I love Olivia [Flowers] and I love Naomie [Olindo] and I love Taylor [Green] and those in the girl group, like the girl factor, those girls are really, really good, good humans.”

Cameran Eubanks and Leva Bonaparte’s friendship isn’t the only ‘Southern Charm’ relationship on pause

Eubanks and Bonaparte’s friendship may not be the only relationship that’s on pause. Bonaparte unfollowed several Southern Charm cast members when the series ended filming for the season. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she just needed a break from some of the cast.

“Funny, because what you guys see, it tends to move in warp speed over here,” she said. “So, I definitely had some feelings. It was like a crazy fun but also heavy season. Only at the end, I was just so stressed out and tired that I was like, I don’t want to see some of these faces for a while.”

“So it was maybe a little bit more severe than it needed to be, but I kind of am a little bit severe sometimes. I’m just like, I don’t want to see your face for a little bit. It’s just I’m trying to protect my own energy or whatever. And some of them took it really personally, but I just was like, listen, I just I don’t want to see your face. And, in real life, if we need to have a conversation. Because I’m a very real life person.”

