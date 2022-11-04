Did Weird Al and Madonna Date?

The new movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe, premieres on the Roku channel on Nov. 4, and at first glance, it might seem like a biopic about the singer’s life. However, once viewers sit through the first two minutes of the film, it’s easy to see that it’s a wildly exaggerated and entirely fictional story. Regardless, the movie manages to keep the audience laughing for the full one hour and 48 minutes. Much of the movie centers around Weird Al’s relationship with the “Like a Virgin” singer herself, Madonna. But did Weird Al and Madonna ever date in real life?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.]

Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al and Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ | Cr. Roku

Weird Al and Madonna get hot and heavy in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

If you’re curious why anyone is wondering if Weird Al and Madonna ever dated, look no further than Roku’s new movie. In the film starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) as Al, he escapes his parents’ conformity and vows to become “arguably the most famous accordion player in an extremely specific genre of music.” We next meet up with Weird Al in the apartment he shares with friends. They encourage him to follow his dreams. Within literal minutes, Weird Al snags a music deal, and his career takes off.

After the success of his “entirely original composition that he wrote all by himself” called “Eat It,” Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, shows up at Weird Al’s door chomping relentlessly on a piece of gum. Within minutes, the two are in bed together, thus beginning a relationship that takes the audience on a wild ride. I mean, at one point, Pablo Escobar’s men kidnap Madonna and bring her to Colombia, all in an attempt to get Weird Al to play for Escobar’s birthday. Madonna eventually has Al assassinated because he “knows too much,” and that’s pretty much where the movie ends. However, if you’re still wondering if Weird Al and Madonna ever dated (even after seeing Madonna take over Escobar’s drug cartel in a very clearly exaggerated story,) we’ve got you covered.

No, Weird Al and Madonna didn’t date

Not only did Weird Al and Madonna not date, but they might hot have ever physically met in person. The Daily Mail claims that the pair never met. However, according to Weird Al, Madonna came up with the idea of transforming “Like a Virgin” into “Like a Surgeon.”

“Madonna was actually the person who suggested that I do the parody ‘Like a Surgeon.’ She was apparently talking to a friend of hers as they were walking through New York City one day, and she just happened to wonder aloud, “I wonder when Weird Al’s gonna do a parody of ‘Like A Virgin’ called ‘Like A Surgeon.’ It got back to me, and I thought — not a bad idea, thanks Madonna, think I will!” Weird Al said in an interview with WYNC Studios.

We’re curious about how Madonna might react to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story because she’s certainly the villain. However, we hope it’s with a laugh.

Weird Al said he was ‘amazed lawyers let him get away with the movie’

Weird starts off innocuously enough before going completely off the rails. Several scenes show the notoriously straight-laced accordion player developing a drug and alcohol problem. Plus, the film boasts several cameos from actors like Jack Black, Weird Al himself, Will Forte, and more. However, Weird Al says even he was shocked by the stuff he got away with adding to the story.

Speaking to Billboard, Weird Al said, “I’m amazed the lawyers let us get away with this movie, frankly… But they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, all public figures… go for it.’”

