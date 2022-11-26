Did Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Date in Real Life?

500 Days of Summer premiered in 2009 and quickly became one of the most popular romantic comedy movies of the 2000s.

The two stars of the film, Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, gained lots of fans for their on-screen chemistry. But what kind of relationship did Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt have in real life. Did they ever date?

What is ‘500 Days of Summer’ about?

The movie follows hopeless romantic Tom Hansen (Gordon-Levitt), who starts dating Summer Finn (Deschanel) after meeting her at work. Tom believes Summer is his soulmate. But after some time hanging out together, she dumps him.

As Tom mopes about the loss of his fairy-tale romance, he reflects on his time with Summer to figure out where things went wrong. In doing so, he begins to understand that their relationship was not as perfect as he had originally thought.

Did Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt ever date?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in 2009 | Tiffany Rose/WireImage

It’s not uncommon for actors to develop chemistry in real life after filming romantic scenes together. However, Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt have never dated. Gordon-Levitt told Playboy in 2012 about the possibility of dating Deschanel, according to HuffPost:

“It’s awkward when people say that. Whatever. Zooey and I just think it’s funny. It is funny. We’ve been friends for 10 years. She loves movies, music and art, and she’s incredibly knowledgeable about that stuff. She’s turned me on to so many good movies and so much good music. It’s fun just to have conversations, watch movies with her and stuff like that.”

Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt used to perform music together occasionally. For example, in 2011, they released a cover of the classic song “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” on Youtube.

Who are Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt dating?

Deschanel was previously married to film producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she has two children.

Since 2019, she has been dating Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers. They first met while filming Carpool Karaoke. In 2020, the pair took a big step in their relationship by buying a home in LA. That same year, Scott told ET that this is his “most incredible relationship ever” and he and Deschanel “literally laugh nonstop.”

Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad' https://t.co/FdBEqHvISL — People (@people) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Gordon-Levitt has been married since 2014. His wife is tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley. The pair has two sons, though they are very private about their family life.

“I’m married to a woman who doesn’t like strangers being privy to her life and relationships,” he told Playboy in 2017, according to Hello!. “We kept our wedding a secret. It wasn’t that difficult because we didn’t tell many people about it. As much as some people may disagree, I don’t believe a person’s private life, even a person in entertainment, is a public performance. I also want very much to respect my wife’s wishes, and frankly mine too, that we keep our private life private.”

RELATED: ‘500 Days of Summer’: Tom and Summer’s IKEA Scene Was Inspired by a Real-Life Experience at the Swedish Furniture Company