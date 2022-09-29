Diddy’s $65 Million Yacht Includes a Nightclub, VIP Suite, and Movie Theater

When it comes to living life lavishly, Sean “Diddy” Combs has certainly lived up to the hype. The rapper and producer — who has gone by many names over the years — has amassed an impressive net worth through his many business and entertainment ventures. He’s made sure to live his life so that those riches are front and center, and his private $65 million yacht may be one of the most ostentatious examples of living large.

Sean P. Diddy Combs’ yacht is a classic status symbol

When it comes to wealth, there are only so many ways that the uber-rich can distinguish themselves from the merely extremely wealthy. Status symbols serve that purpose, and a yacht has become one of the most obvious and recognizable symbols of affluence and power. A quick history lesson from Slate tells us that the original term “yacht” referred to light sailboats used to pursue pirates, but times have changed.

It was during the “Gilded Age” — a period between 1870 and 1900 marked by rapid economic growth — that yachts became associated with luxury and recreation. J.P. Morgan, himself a symbol of American wealth and excess, once owned a 240-foot yacht. While the Great Depression stopped America’s yacht obsession for a time, it came back in the 1980s and 1990s. With the technological advancements available, these objects of pleasure have become all-in-one party machines designed to showcase the owner’s wealth and provide a place to show off and relax.

Diddy rose to fame during this period of resurgence for the yacht’s status, so it makes sense that it would loom large in his mind as a goal. With an estimated net worth of $900 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Diddy certainly has the means to make his yacht dreams come true.

Diddy’s $65 million yacht is decked out

Sean P. Diddy Combs on his yacht | Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

Yacht Bible takes us on a tour of Diddy’s impressive MARAYA yacht. Built in 2008, the luxury symbol boasts a range of amenities. It measures 177.8 feet in length and can accommodate up to 12 guests in comfortable cabins. Guests on board will certainly find themselves experiencing the peak of comfort with a gym, cinema room, and even a children’s playroom. (Diddy himself has a family with five children.)

As Autoevolution reports, the yacht comes equipped with a crew of 15 to attend to any guests’ needs. It also includes both formal and informal dining areas and a nightclub-like lounge. All in all, the MARAYA (which means “admired”) was definitely built with entertaining in mind.

How the MARAYA compares to other celebrity yachts?

"Diving from my yacht, suspended between sky & sea" Giorgio @Armani shares his luxuries https://t.co/0OlOFbEDdl pic.twitter.com/NuaXGnstZO — Telegraph Luxury (@TelegraphLuxury) September 5, 2016

Yachts are a luxury status symbol for celebrities in many different industries, and Diddy is not alone in using his wealth to flaunt a bit on the high seas. Boat International reports that several celebrity yachts are jaw-dropping in their excess and design.

David Beckham recently revealed his yacht Seven in late 2021. While it’s certainly newer than Diddy’s, it’s also much smaller — measuring only 28 meters (compared to the 54-meter MARAYA).

Not every yacht is designed for hosting a huge crowd and spending hours luxuriously partying. Consider UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s yacht, which was engineered by Lamborghini. The yacht looks like a sports car because it’s engineered with the same materials, and its 19-meter size allows it to be a speedier, sleeker vessel.

If we’re looking at size, even Diddy can’t compete with Giorgio Armani’s 65-meter yacht named Main. Of course, the designer has long cited the sea as a significant source of inspiration for his work and hosts impressive parties aboard his vessels, so one can understand why he’d make the investment.

All told, Diddy’s yacht is undoubtedly a marker of excellence and wealth that helps him stand out from the crowd.

