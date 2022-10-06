Diddy Discusses Moving on From Cassie After She Married Another Man

Sean “Diddy” Combs will admit that he never thought his relationship with Cassie would end. The former pair dated for about a decade. Cassie ended things for good and became married and pregnant with her husband, Alex Fine, shortly after. It’s suspected that Cassie met Fine through Diddy, with the mogul hiring Fine to be Cassie’s personal trainer. Sparks reportedly flew in the gym. Now, Diddy says he realized he had to move on when Cassie started her family.

Diddy and Cassie post together on the red carpet at MET Gals | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Diddy’s new single talks about having to move on from his ex; he hints it’s about Cassie

The Bad Boy Records founder has a new hit single, “Gotta Move On,” where he details having to let the love of his life go. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, he notes the record is a true tale about him having to move on from a relationship when his ex married another man. Cassie famously married Fine within months of splitting from Diddy. The hip-hop mogul also thanked Cassie during his 2022 BET Awards speech, noting that despite their end, she was a true love for him.

Source: YouTube

“The record was from my public relationship and me having to move on…when you in this game, you can definitely get an ego and definitely experience an ego death when it’s somebody that you’re like, ‘Nah, we gonna make it through anything.’ But then, when it’s over, it’s over. When something is really, really over with a woman, it’s over, and you gotta move on,” he said. “And so I really had to learn that in my life. I didn’t want to move on, and I don’t go out without a fight, I’m like a crazy boyfriend….but if they are married and got kids, that’s when you have to move on. That’s the only reason why I moved on.”

The rapper says he learned it’s better for him to be single after the breakup

Through his journey to healing, Diddy says he had to be accountable for his contributions to the split. One of which was him not being monogamous and leading women on that he would be. He applies the approach in his new romance with Yung Miami.

Source: YouTube

“Before, I just wanted to have a girlfriend and maybe have some girls on the side…That’s what I wanted in my previous relationship. I had a lot of growing up to do…you can’t play with somebody’s life…you can’t play with somebody’s heart,” he said, adding that Cassie found out on the internet about his philandering.

Now, he lets any woman know that he dates and that he prefers to be single and date. “I won’t be in that situation [now[ because I’m just fair and I’m honest. I’m single and I’m able to do whatever I want to do in my life,” he explained. “You single and you able to do whatever you want to do in your life because that’s the season I’m in. So instead of lying about it, hurting somebody about it…”

Cassie previously reflected on being in a bad place before finally leaving Diddy

While Diddy had a hard time moving on, Cassie didn’t. In fact, she reflected in an Instagram post that the breakup was the best thing for her. Sharing a photo of herself from 2017, she captioned the post of her staring out of a window in part:

This photo was of me in NY on May 31st, 2017. I feel sad for the girl in the picture because I know the personal demons she was battling, but I’m so excited for her growth to come. It’s bittersweet looking at this photo. This is a shout out to everyone on their journey! I’m still on mine and I hope that me sharing can help others know that there is so much joy in recognizing your growth every step of the way.

She’s since returned to performing. Fans are awaiting new music from the singer.

RELATED: How Diddy Potentially Inspired Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Guest Attire