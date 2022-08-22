Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Agree to a Battle, But Not a ‘Verzuz’

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine Dupri are two music moguls with decades of experience in the industry. Beyond being artists, they’re also record executives, having run Bad Boy Records and So So Def Records, respectively. But when the two icons think about going head-to-head in a battle of the hits, they don’t want it to be on a Verzuz stage.

Jermaine Dupri and Diddy have been wanting to do a battle

Both Jermaine Dupri and Diddy have floated the idea of doing a Verzuz-style battle for a while. But in early 2022, Dupri acknowledged that their eventual faceoff won’t be an official Verzuz battle, but will highlight their work in other ways.

Dupri gave his perspective on doing a Verzuz in a January 2022 interview on the New Rory & Mal podcast. “I feel like it’s a performance-based thing now and the majority of Puff’s records, who’s gonna perform?” Dupri said. “Yeah, [you can bring out] The LOX, but you can’t have nobody do Big’s verses! And I don’t know that Mase would come out with him no more, so I don’t think that it would happen based on that. All my people, we rockin’ and we comin’ with a whole lot of energy!”

Diddy and Jermaine Dupri want to do a ‘Verzuz’-style battle

In August 2022, Diddy and Dupri — along with Dupri’s business partner Bryan-Michael Cox — went live on Instagram to announce that a battle between the two music moguls was happening, and that it won’t be a traditional Verzuz battle.

“Since we ain’t f***ing with Verzuz no more since they’re f***ing around with our boys [Swizz Beatz and Timbaland], we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy said. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta. It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.”

Dupri simply said “Let’s do it” in response.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller, who backs ‘Verzuz’

Diddy took to his Instagram after his live with Dupri to clarify what he meant by his comments.

“Earlier today when we were having a conversation…when me and JD were talking about Verzuz, I mistakenly said Verzuz instead of Triller,” Diddy explained. “So to clarify it: We’re not f***ing with Triller until they take care of Timb and Swizz for Verzuz.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland first created Verzuz during the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In August 2022, the two producers filed a $28 million lawsuit against Triller. The social media company acquired the series in January 2021, and according to the suit, Triller has allegedly failed to pay the two producers what they’re owed.

Several hip-hop artists have gone on ‘Verzuz’

Since its inception in spring 2020, Verzuz became the go-to spot for hip-hop artists looking to showcase their artistry and decades of work in the industry.

Rappers like T-Pain, Lil Jon, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, and the late DMX have all stopped by the Verzuz stage at some point. In addition to rappers, R&B artists including Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, and Brandy and Monica have also been a part of Verzuz in the past.

