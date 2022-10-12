Diddy on Kim Porter’s Death – ‘I Hope I Can Find Somebody Who Can Love Me Like That Again’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is a known bachelor, but he says the true love of his life will always be Kim Porter. The pair knew one another for over 20 years and shared four children together. Porter’s sudden death left the Sean John founder at a loss, and he says he hasn’t had another love like Porter since.

The former couple dated for over a decade

Diddy and Porter met while she was working at Uptown Records as a receptionist. At the time, Porter was in a relationship with R&B singer Al B Sure, but Diddy was instantly glued to the former model. They began dating in 1993 and welcomed their son, Christian – aka King Combs – in 1998. Diddy also took on the role of surrogate father to Potter’s son, Quincy, with Al B Sure.

Their relationship ended the first time when Porter discovered Diddy was dating J. Lo in 1999. They reconciled in 2003, welcoming twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila in 2006. The same year, they did an interview with Essence where they declared their love for one another. Diddy said of Porter: “She’s my muse. You know how they say it in the movies? It’s corny but beautiful. She completes me.”

But months later, Porter ended their relationship after discovering that Diddy fathered another child. In spite of the heartbreak and humiliation, Porter and Diddy remained the best of friends, blending their families with annual vacations, spending holidays together, and appearing on red carpets side by side.

Diddy says he hopes he finds another love like Kim Porter in his lifetime

Porter died unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia. Diddy immediately became a full-time father to the four children he shares with Porter. At the time of Porter’s death, their twin daughters were just 11 years old. He admits his grief has been a rollercoaster, previously revealing that Porter is the one who got away. While time heals some wounds, losing Porter has left him heartbroken.

“All the heartache that anybody’s ever been through, that’s the thing that really makes you appreciate the times you actually felt that and actually received that love. When you lose that unconditional love is when you put some respect on love’s name,” he said in an interview with Teyana Taylor on her Luv2SeeIt web series.

Still, he can’t bring himself to view old messages from Porter. “Just the other day, I just had got the courage to look at [Porter’s] old texts,” Diddy added. “I shouldn’t have really did that.”

He continued: “The phone messages is what makes it real… It was sad but it made me just me appreciate life so much and the time I got to spend with her…I was like, ‘Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.’ I’m not giving up on love, but it’s hard. It’s a different level of heartbreak… Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim.”

He’s currently single but casually dating Yung Miami

While Diddy hasn’t been in a fully committed relationship since Porter’s passing, he does date. He’s been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami since 2020 and says she is his one of his “best friends.” Diddy refuses, however, to commit to monogamy, noting that he’s failed miserably at it in the past because he wasn’t honest about not wanting to be in a monogamous relationship.

The Bad Boy Records founder says he’s still grieving, but dating is important. While he rules out marriage, he doesn’t believe he’ll be single forever.

