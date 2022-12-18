Diddy Once Revealed the Best Party He Ever Threw: ‘I Wanted to Strip Away Everyone’s Image’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his music and his business ventures, and in the celebrity world, the Bad Boy Records founder is known for hosting some unforgettable parties. Diddy looked back on what he considered the best party ever threw, and revealed what he thought made it so great: he wanted to show celebrities in a real light.

Sean “Diddy” Combs | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Diddy’s favorite party he’s ever thrown

White parties have become an end-of-summer staple over the years, as everyone wears their favorite white outfits before the onset of the fall and winter. In 1998, Diddy — who earned his first No. 1 hit the year before with his Notorious B.I.G. tribute “I’ll Be Missing You” — threw his first-ever Labor Day white party at his home in the Hamptons. In the years since then, Diddy’s annual White Party has become a tradition in the hip-hop world, as the party has moved locations from the Hamptons and Beverly Hills to Saint-Tropez.

In a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the talk show icon asked Diddy about his famous parties and which one he considers his favorite. He admitted that his first-ever White Party in 1998 takes the cake.

“I wanted to strip away everyone’s image and put us all in the same color, and on the same level,” he said. “I had the craziest mix: some of my boys from Harlem; Leonardo DiCaprio, after he’d just finished Titanic. I had socialites there and relatives from down south. There were 200 people sitting out here, just having a down-home cookout. It lasted until the next morning.”

For Diddy, a great party involves many moving parts all working in unison: “The energy of people. The details. The tone I set as the host.”

“I want everyone eating, and I want to keep their glasses filled,” he added. “I like bringing together people who wouldn’t normally meet.”

Diddy’s parties last well into the morning

Diddy’s partying abilities have not diminished as he’s gotten older, and he can still stay up through the night without a problem. It’s a talent that fellow rapper Fabolous noted in 2021.

In December 2021, Fabolous took to his Instagram Stories to discuss the topic of Irish exiting and leaving parties early because you’re tired and ready to go home. According to HipHopDX, Fabolous admitted that he couldn’t keep up with Diddy and eventually gave up as night turned into morning, lying that he was going to the bathroom when he was really headed for the door.

“I told Diddy I was going to the bathroom and slid once,” he wrote. “It was 7 AM and this n**** was still turnt!!!”

Related Diddy Learned His Biggest Lesson About Business When He Was 12 Years Old

Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday in 2019

In November 2019, Diddy celebrated a major life milestone — his 50th birthday — with a fittingly unforgettable party. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian, Pharrell, Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Regina King, Nelly, and Tracee Ellis Ross were just a few of the famous faces in attendance.

His birthday party in 2022 similarly didn’t disappoint, as Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, French Montana, and Jermaine Dupri were among those who paid tribute to the “Last Night” rapper. Given his lucrative ownership of liquor brands Cîroc and DeLeón, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Diddy can throw some wild parties as the alcohol keeps flowing.