Diddy Once Said His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Couldn’t Work Because He Was ‘Still in Love With Kim [Porter]’

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs were one of music’s hottest couples at the turn of the millennium. The two stars started dating on and off in 1999 until they broke it off for good in 2001. Years later, when Diddy reflected on his relationship with J. Lo, he realized that he was still in love with another woman — his longtime partner and mother of his child, Kim Porter.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Diddy and Kim Porter’s relationship while he was with Jennifer Lopez

In 2006, Diddy sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey for O magazine where the rapper and record executive looked back on his relationships as well as his children. Diddy himself admitted he didn’t spend as much time with his kids as he’d liked, and he gave credit to the mothers of his children, Misa Hylton-Brim and Kim Porter, for helping carry the load.

“I know what’s waiting for them out there, so I want to be sure they’re ready. I also have to give credit to the two mothers of my children,” he said. “They are both amazing. We have a partnership in raising them. That’s why they’re incredible, pleasant, charming kids. My children are my proudest moment. Like me, they’re chameleons, as comfortable in the Hamptons as they are in the streets of Harlem.”

Diddy and Porter never got married, but when Oprah asked Diddy if he ever planned to tie the knot, he admitted it would be with Porter.

Diddy was ‘still in love with’ Kim Porter while dating Jennifer Lopez

When Oprah asked Diddy if he was in love with Jennifer Lopez during their relationship, he confirmed he was, but his love for Porter got in the way of his love for J. Lo.

“Jennifer and I are so much alike as far as our drive, our determination, what we want to achieve. That’s why we connected,” he said. “But I could never go forward and finish the relationship with Jennifer because I was still in love with Kim. She still had my heart.”

“Kim is also very intelligent,” he continued. “During the whole Jennifer Lopez thing, she was like, ‘You’ll be back. Go do your thing, silly boy.’ I’m quite sure that was a tough time for her, but she was cool as ice. That’s sexy!”

Diddy still has a special place in his heart for Kim Porter

Kim Porter died in November 2018, leaving Diddy and his family in mourning after her sudden death from a lung infection. Porter still holds a special place in Diddy and his kids’ hearts, and he continues to remember her as time goes on.

“There was total trust,” Diddy said honestly in a 2019 Essence cover story alongside his children. “Whenever I was around her, I felt as though God had his hand in it. I always felt like God had sent her. Nobody could love me the way she loved me, especially as, you know, as crazy as I acted. I mean, she loved me through some real s***.”

In November 2022, he took to Instagram to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Porter’s death. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” he captioned the since-deleted post. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you and I love you forever.”

“Everyday we celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with the time we shared together,” he captioned another video highlighting their relationship. “Thank you for making me smile for a life time. You’ve made me a better father and a better man. I’m so grateful for all the moments, the memories, the laughs, and the love. Once upon a time!! LOVE YOU FOREVER [Kim]!! And they all lived happily ever after!!!”