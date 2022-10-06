Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History

When it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His son Christian, aka King Combs, is proving himself to be just as talented in the rap and music world as his father. Both released separate singles over the summer and recently made Billboard Chart History. Diddy couldn’t be more proud.

Diddy and King Combs are the first father-son duo to chart in the Top 10 at the same time

King Combs has been releasing music independently for some time now. He’s proven himself to be a talented MC and performer, as well as bearing a striking resemblance to his father and Diddy’s performance style. Diddy even calls Christian his “twin” and “clone.”

Kim Combs’ latest release, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” is a nod to Diddy’s catchphrase. The song also samples Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Cease’s 1997 hit “Crush On You.” Simultaneously, Diddy released his own single, “Gotta Move On,” a song about having to move on from his relationship with his ex, Cassie. Both singles are features, with King Combs’ track featuring Kodak Black – and Diddy’s featuring Bryson Tiller.

The songs have been a hit with both fanbases, with them charting in the Top 10 on the Hip-Hop/R&B chart on Billboard. It’s a historical charting. “We’re the first father-son duo to be on the Top 10,” Diddy told the hosts of The Breakfast Club.

The mogul admits there’s some friendly competition

While Diddy is proud of his son, as a living legend he says there’s some friendly competition at their home. “The other day, he was charting higher than me, and they delivered me the message, and I was just like, ‘I know that’s my son, but he’s not getting to No. 1 before me,” Diddy joked.

“I said, ‘That is not the way we come back in together.’ So I just told my team to turn up,” he added. “And I felt so proud that he was higher on the chart than me.”

Diddy says he continues to check the chart to spot who reaches No. 1 first between them. But either way, he’s happy his son has found success.

He says he forced King Combs to work to get his own record deal without his help

Despite his son’s success, Diddy didn’t hand him anything on a silver platter. In fact, the Bad Boy Records founder says he refused to give his son a deal.

“Christian always wanted to be on stage since he was three years old. Every time he would be on tour, he would just be mesmerized by the stage and want to get on and talk on the mic to the people,” he explained. “When he came out and said he wanted to be a rapper, I said, ‘You gotta do it on your own.’ So he found his own distribution and started grinding, but everybody thought that I was helping him. They were making him work for what he just accomplished [his No. 1 record]. He had to give them an undeniable, hater-proof record.”

Since proving himself as an artist, Diddy has begun to use his resources to help his son out a bit. But all of the groundwork and the vision for his music is solely on the 24-year-old.

