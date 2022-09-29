Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is infamous for allegedly not paying his artists’ proper compensation, but a former live-in nanny is now alleging that she was stifled out of employment. A woman has sued the hip-hop mogul for wrongful termination. But Diddy is shooting back, saying her claims are bogus.

Former nanny sues Diddy for wrongful termination

A woman has filed suit against the Bad Boy Records founder, alleging she was wrongfully terminated after revealing her pregnancy. Per the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the woman – listed as Jane Roe – says she became a full-time nanny to Diddy’s twins Jessie and D’Lila after their mother, Kim Porter, died in Nov. 2018. Jane says she was then fired in 2020.

After Porter’s passing, Jane says Diddy asked her to live at his estate and become a full-time nanny to his twins. She alleges that she “was responsible for the twins’ 24/7 care.”

Upon becoming pregnant in Aug. 2020 and telling Diddy she needed maternity leave, she says Diddy was “infuriated” and terminated her employment around the time she was set to begin her leave. She says she was told that being unmarried and pregnant “purportedly set a bad example” for Diddy’s daughters.

Diddy responds to former nanny’s lawsuit

Diddy’s team is calling BS. A source told TMZ that the woman in question was not terminated without cause. Furthermore, Diddy names the woman in his response, naming her as Raven. His representative states in part: “This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs….there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ”Jane Doe.”

The rep continued: “Raven was a part-time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like family.

Diddy’s rep claims Raven was phased out of her role due to the twins getting older, and her termination had nothing to do with her becoming pregnant. “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary, especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school,” the rep added. “In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”

The nanny alleges to be the niece of Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter; she showcased her work with the family on social media

As it turns out, Raven goes by @roxy_bacardi on Instagram. She alleges in her lawsuit, and on her social media, that she’s the niece of Diddy’s longtime ex, Porter. There are several photos of her with Porter on social media, and tributes to her since her death. Porter’s page also has photos of her and Raven’s eldest son. Despite her claims of termination, she has photos of herself with the Combs family at birthday gatherings and more dated after the time she says her work ended.

According to her social media profile, she now lives in Vietnam with her partner and their children. She documents their travel adventures on YouTube. Fans have caught wind of the lawsuit and have commented on her posts.

“You get engaged get pregnant and still want diddy to support you and your family? I guess this move isn’t working out is it?” one viewer asked under a post. She has yet to respond publicly.

