Diddy or Suge Knight: Which Rap Mogul Has the Higher Net Worth?

Music producers Sean “Diddy” Combs and Marion “Suge” Knight were the heads of two highly successful music labels in the ‘90s. They rose to prominence on separate coasts and made names for themselves along with millions of dollars. Not to mention, they were involved in a feud that some say led to two famous murders. But who has a higher net worth in 2022?

Net worths didn’t start Diddy’s feud with Suge Knight

In 1991, Knight co-founded Death Row Records, which housed west coast artists. With rappers like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg releasing widely successful albums on the label, Knight rose to wealth and prominence in the ‘90s music scene.

Eventually, icon Tupac Shakur signed to Death Row under Knight’s persuasion and released All Eyez on Me in 1996. And Knight was with Shakur later that year when someone fired shots into their vehicle. Only a fragment struck him, but Shakur was fatally injured and died days after the shooting.

Meanwhile, in 1993, Diddy started Bad Boy Entertainment in New York and was close with Christopher Wallace, known as the Notorious B.I.G. There was an ongoing beef between the west and east coast scenes, and Shakur and Wallace – once friends – were the prominent faces.

That rivalry seemed to be at the heart of the feud between Diddy and Knight, which some say turned deadly. As reported by Forbes, rumors — and one informant — suggested Diddy made the first violent move when he offered a hitman $1 million to fire the shots at Shakur and Knight that killed the rapper.

For the record, Diddy said the story told about him “is pure fiction and completely ridiculous.” But he wasn’t the only one to face such strongly criminal allegations. A different informant suggested Knight retaliated and paid to arrange the 1997 shooting in Los Angeles that killed Wallace less than a year after Shakur died.

Does Diddy or Suge Knight have a higher net worth now?

In 2022, Knight’s net worth is down to a surprising $200,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth.) In 2002, he owed more than $6.5 million to the IRS in back taxes and filed for personal bankruptcy in 2006.

Knight claimed his debts totaled more than $100 million, mainly due to a $107 million judgment that compelled him to pay his business partner’s former wife. She was an early Death Row investor but claimed she was forced out once the company started making money.

On the other hand, Celebrity Net Worth lists Diddy’s net worth at an astounding $900 million. He’s been one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities for two decades, thanks to various musical talents, a business empire, and investments in companies like Cîroc vodka.

What is Suge Knight doing now?

In 2018, Knight pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Terry Carter, co-founder of Heavyweight Records. He allegedly followed Carter and another man, Cle Sloan, to a burger stand in Compton, California, intentionally striking both of them in a pickup truck after an argument. He then fled the scene, and only Sloan survived.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing Carter. Furthermore, the victim’s family sued for wrongful death, though the first case ended in a mistrial.

