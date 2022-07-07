Diddy’s Son King Combs Said He Has to ‘Live Up to This Legacy’

Having a celebrity parent is often a one-way ticket to fame and fortune. But it also leaves high expectations and big shoes to fill. Just ask Christian “King” Combs what it’s like to follow in the footsteps of a giant.

The young star follows his father’s path so closely that he’s even signed to his label. What’s it feel like to know there’s such a legacy to uphold?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is Christian ‘King’ Combs’ father

Sean Combs has gone by many names over the years. As he rose to the tops with Bad Boys Records, he was most commonly known as “Puff Daddy,” which gave way to monikers like “Puffy” and “P. Diddy.” That eventually settled into simply “Diddy,” the stage name the rapper most commonly uses today.

As All Music reports, Diddy’s son Christian Combs was born (to model mother Kimberly Porter) at the height of the elder musician’s fame in 1998. Once Christian finished high school, he started performing professionally and took on the stage name of King Combs.

In 2016, he signed with his father’s label Bad Boy Records. The diverse label has featured Diddy’s own albums (of course) along with artists like Janelle Monae, Notorious B.I.G., Limp Bizkit, Mariah Carey, and Usher.

King Combs feels pressure to live up to his father’s legacy

Speaking with The Fader back in 2018, King Combs opened up about what it’s like to stand in the shadow of such a musical giant. He revealed that he listened to “classic Bad Boy songs” throughout his childhood, indicating that his father’s influence started early and often. He even got to hop in on music videos like 2001’s “Bad Boys for Life.”

It’s clear that his father’s career was not some distant entity but a living part of King’s day-to-day life. He calls it a “blessing” to have grown up immersed in the music he loves.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got to live up to his legacy,” King explained while promoting his album Love You Better. “And I love it! I feel like it’s a different type of calling than the random person has. I feel like it’s a different type of responsibility that I’m held to.”

Has Diddy passed the torch to his son?

Diddy has an impressive discography stretching back decades. He saw an explosion of prolific creativity throughout the late 1990s and early 2000’s which brought forth albums and Billboard top 200 hits, including his no. 1 songs “No Way Out” and “Press Play.”

The impressive entertainer — now in his 50s — continues to keep a foot in the game. He released the buzzworthy “Gotta Move On” just this year. The single features Bryson Tiller and chronicles Diddy’s breakup with singer Cassie.

There’s no doubt, however, that his once steady stream of albums has slowed to a trickle. This may leave space for his son to take up the mantle. King followed up Love You Better with his sophomore album Cyncerely in 2019. Fans should keep an eye out for what’s next for King Combs.

