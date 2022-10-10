Diddy’s Strong Support for Kanye West Stopped With the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Stunt

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West are two hip-hop giants with decades of hits — and friendship — between them. In 2022, West made headlines for debuting a T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter” at his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week. The stunt led Diddy to draw a line in the sand with the “Stronger” rapper.

Kanye West and Diddy | Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

Diddy wasn’t a fan of Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

Diddy took to Instagram to express his discontent with Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” T-shirt statement.

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet but the thing I do have to address is this ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt,” Diddy said in the video. “I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker. But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it, you know what I’m saying?”

“I’m not with it and with the press and with [what] fashion is doing, thinking this is a joke, when, right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death,” he continued. “So, before I can get to any other ‘Lives Matter,’ which all lives matter, you know what I’m sayin’? That Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt, don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

Kanye didn’t care about Diddy’s disappointment

In since-deleted posts on his Instagram, Kanye shared screenshots of texts between himself and Diddy where they discussed the situation. Kanye was blunt with his thoughts.

“I didn’t like our convo. I’m selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money,” Kanye’s text read. “Never call me with no bulls*** like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody that got on that tee is me.”

Diddy pled with his onetime friend to calm down with his public outbursts. “I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man. And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop,” he said.

In response, Kanye declared “war” on Diddy — as well as “the Jewish people that told [Diddy] to call [Kanye].”

“This ain’t a game,” Ye said. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.”

Kanye was kicked off Twitter after anti-Semitic comments

After Kanye shared his anti-Semitic thoughts on Instagram, his post was taken down and his Instagram account was disabled. West took to Twitter to post a photo of him with Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and questioned why he was kicked off a platform owned by Zuckerberg. “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram?” Ye wrote.

West followed it up with another anti-Semitic message that was quickly taken down by Twitter. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going [DEFCON] 3 on Jewish people,” he said. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also.”

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” West added.

