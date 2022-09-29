‘Andor’ Will Reveal What ‘Terrible Things’ Cassian Did for the Rebellion, Confirms Diego Luna

TL;DR:

Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor says he’s done “terrible things” for the Rebellion.

According to Luna, Andor will reveal what Cassian is talking about in Rogue One.

Fans will learn a lot about Cassian’s past in the new Star Wars sreies.

Andor has made its debut on Disney+, and the new Star Wars show is taking a closer look at Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is showing fans how the character came to join the Rebel Alliance, and it’s also expanding on things he said during the 2016 movie. In fact, Diego Luna confirmed we’ll find out exactly how far his character has gone for the Rebellion as Andor continues. We’ll also get further insight into why he’s been fighting the Empire for such a long time.

Cassian Andor says he’s done ‘terrible things’ during ‘Rogue One’

Those who have seen Rogue One may recall Cassian Andor’s admission that he’s gone to great lengths for the Rebellion — or done “terrible things,” as Diego Luna puts it.

This is how the character describes himself, so it’s clear he’s got some guilt over what he’s done in his fight against the Empire. And by the time Rogue One opens, Cassian is a man willing to do almost anything to bring down the tyrannical regime.

Of course, we meet a very different Cassian during Andor‘s three-episode premiere. When approached about joining the Rebel Alliance, Cassian is reluctant to throw his lot in with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). And in Andor Episode 4, he’s adamant that living is far superior to throwing your life away for a hopeless cause.

According to Luna, Andor will reveal how his character goes from the man we meet in the Disney+ show to the one who joins forces with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One. We’ll also get a firsthand look at what he’s done on behalf of the Rebellion.

Diego Luna says ‘Andor’ will shed light on Cassian’s words

That’s right, during an appearance on D23 Inside Disney podcast, Diego Luna confirmed that Andor will reveal the “terrible things” Cassian has done for the Rebellion.

“He has another line where he says, ‘I’ve done terrible things for the Rebellion,’ when he’s trying to convince Jyn to go together on that last mission,” Luna recalled. “Well, we’re going to find out what exactly he means with ‘terrible things for the Rebellion.’ We’re going to see that.”

That’s an exciting prospect, and it suggests that Andor will get darker and more serious as it continues its run. The Star Wars show already feels more mature than projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian. And Luna’s words promise it will keep walking that path, placing an emphasis on what Cassian gives up to join the Rebellion.

It will also shed light on why bringing down the Empire means so much to Cassian, even from a young age.

The Disney+ series will answer many questions about Diego Luna’s character

Andor will show fans what Cassian does during his time in the Rebellion, but Diego Luna promised it will answer other questions about the character as well.

During his conversation with the hosts of D23 Inside Disney, the actor confirmed that the show will shed light on where Cassian comes from. It will explain why he has an accent — a unique attribute among the Star Wars characters we’ve met so far. It will also unravel another odd line from Rogue One, which implies Cassian’s vendetta against the Empire started at the young age of six.

“I don’t know if you remember, but in Rogue One, the character says, ‘I’ve been in this fight since I was 6 years old,'” Luna said. “What does that mean? Why would someone be fighting at 6 years old? What is that reality he lives in that forces him to miss his childhood?”

“I don’t understand how a 6-year-old can be part of a fight,” Luna continued. “Well, we’re going to find out, what does that mean?”

The Andor premiere already started working its way through Cassian’s childhood. We’ve seen a bit of his life on Kenari, learning he had a sister and clan before Maarva (Fiona Shaw) took him to Ferrix. What happened to his people remains a mystery. However, Andor will likely offer answers. And they may explain why Cassian’s hatred of the Empire runs so deep.

New episodes of Andor stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

