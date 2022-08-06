Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black’s Relationship Timeline

Everyone loves a supportive celebrity couple. Country singer Dierks Bentley married his wife Cassidy Black in 2005, and together they have three children. Here’s a timeline of the pairing’s entire relationship, from their first meeting to their life nowadays.

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black | Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

How Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black met

Believe it or not, Bentley and Black actually met when they were in middle school. In a 2007 interview with People Magazine, Bentley revealed that he liked Black when they first met in eighth grade.

“I had a crush on her the whole time, but I wasn’t cool enough,” Bentley said. “I was way too immature and into drinking beer and guns and blowing things up.”

The two then started dating in high school. When Bentley was 19, he moved to Nashville for his music career. Meanwhile, Black moved to California for work. Bentley told People Magazine that this led to the two of them having a long-distance relationship that was quite on-and-off.

“I used to write her all these crazy love letters that I’d FedExed out to her,” Bentley said. “That’s why I married her! I was worried I’d get blackmailed with those letters!”

In the People Magazine interview, Black added, “I did save them and thought I could always sell them on eBay!”

RELATED: Shania Twain on the Pain of Losing Her Ex-Husband to Her Best Friend

The two ended up eloping in 2005

Bentley and Black married in 2005 in Mexico. The wedding itself happened very quickly, and the two eloped the day after Bentley proposed to Black.

In order to keep it as much of a surprise as possible, Bentley told People Magazine that he had a friend pick out a wedding dress for Black.

“I was nervous,” the country singer said. “You don’t want to pick out a woman’s wedding dress!”

Black told People Magazine her thoughts on the “private” wedding ceremony, saying, “I was speechless—I had just gotten engaged the night before. We got married in a little chapel in Mexico, and it was beautiful and private and real.”

My new song #Gold is available exclusively to my fan club right now… join here to listen to it: https://t.co/lcutHHA75V pic.twitter.com/YwcobVc4e2 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) July 28, 2022

RELATED: Shania Twain Was Told She Would Be ‘Hated by Women’ at the Start of Her Career

Cassidy Black helps Dierks Bentley with his music

Throughout his career, Bentley has kept his family and marriage at the center of it. His 2016 album Black is a reference to his wife’s maiden name.

In a 2018 interview with People Magazine, Bentley revealed that Black came up with the name for his 2018 album The Mountain.

“We were in Wyoming, and she’s like, ‘The name of your album is going to be The Mountain,’” he said. “So yeah, they’re very involved in the whole process.”

The country singer also shared that his wife and three kids tour with him “whenever it’s possible.”

“They love traveling, touring. Whenever it’s possible, we just drag them out there,” Bentley told People Magazine. “I feel like that’s my main job really is being a dad.”

When not touring, Bentley resides with his family in Nashville, Tennessee.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Said Fans Could Tell She Was Sad While Performing During Blake Shelton Divorce