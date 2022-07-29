‘Digimon Survive’: How Many Digimon Are in the Game?

TL;DR:

Digimon Survive tasks players with staying alive in an alternate world full of strange creatures.

The game boasts a total of 113 Digimon throughout its run.

Players can befriend Digimon by navigating conversations with them.

Summer 2022 is an exciting time for video game releases, and the long-awaited Digimon Survive debuted on July 29. The RPG-style game from Bandai Namco throws fans into the world of Digimon, challenging them to do exactly what the title suggests: stay alive. On their journey, they’ll run into Digimon they can befriend and fight alongside. But how many Digimon are actually in Digimon Survive?

‘Digimon Survive’ tests players ability to stay alive

The premise of Digimon Survive resembles the plot of the anime, sending the game’s lead, Takuma Momozuka, and his companions to an alternate world full of digital creatures. In the RPG game, players need to stay alive in that universe. That means navigating unique situations, as well as befriending the Digimon that live in this strange world and fighting gods called the Kemonogami.

In some ways, the storyline set up in Bandai Namco’s latest feels similar to that of the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. However, the number of Digimon players will run into is smaller than that of your average Pokémon release. Additionally, adding the creatures to one’s team necessitates a much different strategy, with players befriending the Digimon rather than capturing them.

How many Digimon are in ‘Digimon Survive’?

So, if befriending Digimon determines your ability to beat Digimon Survive, exactly how many of them are in the game? According to GameSpot, players can expect a total of 113 Digimon over its run.

Some of these creatures are teased in Digimon Survive‘s release date trailer, which shows off familiar faces from the anime. Agumon makes an appearance in the footage, as do Dokugumon and Tyrannomon. The latter Digimon suggest not all of the creatures players come across will be friendly. Some may prove more difficult to win over, but they may be necessary to build a strong team.

How to add new Digimon to your team

With 113 Digimon appearing throughout Digimon Survive, how can players convince the ones they come across to join their team? They’ll need to befriend Digimon of all kinds if they hope to defeat the Kemonogami.

According to Game Rant, players can start befriending Digimon once they’ve completed Part 1 of the game. That’s when “Free Bat” areas will start cropping up, allowing them to engage in free battles. But unlike Pokémon, players don’t actually have to fight the Digimon to recruit them. Instead, they’ll select “Talk” and start a conversation.

Choosing the right dialogue and actions will determine whether they successfully befriend their target. They’ll get multiple chances to earn “segments,” with each response earning or losing them points. Depending on how well the conversation goes, Digimon will either accept a friendship or move on. And the player’s Karma will factor into the interaction, as well as each creature’s own individual preferences.

Some Digimon may take longer to show up in the “Free Bat” locations than others. Rookie Digimon like Gotsumon appear as early as Part 1, while Champion-level Digimon like Fangmon and Dokugumon show up later on.

As players make their way through the game, they’ll get used to the friendship system and get better at growing their team. They’ll have a powerful group of allies before they know it.

Digimon Survive is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

