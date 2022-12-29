The Bizzies: Dionne Warwick’s Hilarious Tweets Earn Her Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 Social Media Award

Dionne Warwick‘s long career in the entertainment industry spans six decades. This celebrity is legendary when it comes to performing, vocal skills, and an undeniable presence. However, in the past several years, she has endeared herself to a new set of fans via Twitter. Her hilarious tweets have made her a social media superstar and locked her in place as the winner of Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 social media award, The Bizzies.

Dionne Warwick | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Dionne Warwick is a Billboard No. 1 recording artist

Born in East Orange, New Jersey, as Marie Dionne Warrick on Dec. 12, 1940, Warwick’s singing career began early. Per Biography, as a teenager, Warwick started up her group, the Gospelaires, with her sister, Dee Dee, and aunt Cissy Houston. The latter is the mother of Whitney Houston, making Dionne and the singer cousins.

While a Hartt College of Music student in Hartford, Connecticut, Dionne met composer Burt Bacharach, who hired her to record demos featuring songs he wrote with lyricist Hal David, and she released her first single in 1962, “Don’t Make Me Over.”

However, a mistake while printing the label of her first record caused a swift name change. Instead of Dionne Warrick, the label read Dionne Warwick, and the moniker stuck. She had two hits in 1964, followed by hits throughout the late 1960s. In 1968, she was the first African-American woman to perform for Queen Elizabeth II in England.

Dionne experienced a career lull in the 1970s, but she recovered by the decade’s end with hit after hit that lasted through the mid-1980s. She also hosted the television series, Solid Gold during its first season in 1980.

In 2008, Warwick lost her sister, Dee Dee, and in 2012, she lost her cousin, Whitney Houston. Warwick has two sons, David and Damon Elliott, from her marriage to actor and musician William David Elliott.

Twitter allowed Dionne Warwick to captivate a new generation of followers

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

Dionne joined Twitter in 2020 and went viral instantly after a hilarious tweet about Chance the Rapper had the musician deferring to the legendary entertainer. She wrote, “Hi, Chance the Rapper. If you are very obviously a rapper, why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

The stunned rapper replied, “Sorry, I’m still freaking out that u [sic] know who I am. This is amazing! “I will be whatever you wanna call me, Ms. Warwick. God bless you,” he tweeted, along with two heart emojis.

“I am now Dionne the Singer,” she quipped before replying to Chance to say, “Of course, I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

“The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” she continued. “If you have ‘The’ in your name, I’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

The entertainer continued her Twitter takeover

Dionne tweeted at Jada Pinkett Smith wanting to speak to her husband, Will, in March 2021. She wrote, “Hey, @jadapsmith. Why isn’t Will on Twitter? I tried to twote him earlier.”

She also famously wrote, “Remember: If I follow you today, I can unfollow you tomorrow if foolishness is your thing.” Dionne gave social media users sage advice by claiming, “I’m not going to tell y’all again. Look at your tweet for 5 Mississippis before you twote. Problem solved.”

In November 2022, Dionne claimed she would be dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson next after he famously broke up with Kim Kardashian.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” Warwick, 81, said in a tweet two months after she learned Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t date women over 25. She deadpanned, “His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing.”

I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 13, 2022

The entertainer also knows how to keep her Twitter fun and energetic. Case in point when she posted a throwback photograph where she wore a white ensemble and was seated atop a piano.

I wear this every Monday. I try to keep things comfortable and low stress. pic.twitter.com/0sIZiOgFJh — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 3, 2022

Dionne wrote, “I wear this every Monday. I try to keep things comfortable and low-stress.”

The Bizzies, Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s annual entertainment awards, are meant to highlight accomplishments in the entertainment industry in 2022. Showbiz’s Social Media Award seeks to recognize an entertainer’s social presence, whether their approach is humor, inspiration, motivation, or another aspect that sets them apart. Dionne Warwick is a prime example of using social media to lift others and find humor in everyday events. Here’s to continued happy tweeting, Ms. Warwick!