‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Was Attracted to the ‘Overt Sexuality’ of Gay Men

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey revealed a lot about her life and what went on behind the scenes of her biggest hit movie. One topic she discussed was her sexuality. Here’s what the movie star revealed about being attracted to the “overt sexuality of gay men.”

Jennifer Grey says she had ‘early crushes’ on gay men

Jennifer Grey | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Grey says she never had any negative feelings toward the gay community because she grew up around gay people in show business. In her autobiography Out of the Corner, she reveals many of her early crushes were on gay men.

Grey says one of her earliest crushes on a gay man was on Peter Allen, Liza Minelli’s ex-husband. Minnelli famously revealed during a 1996 interview with The Advocate that she never knew Allen was gay. She says everyone knew except for her.

Jennifer Grey was awestruck when she saw ‘Candide’ on Broadway

Grey says her next crush on a gay man was when she was 14 years old. She developed a liking for Mark Baker, who played the title role in the Broadway show Candide. She describes the show as a “life-changing, beyond thrilling theatrical event.”

Grey describes how the show satisfied her “hormonal ticking time bomb” and “theatrical fantasies.” She was thrilled when she got the opportunity to meet the cast after the show. She pleaded with her parents to buy a souvenir package. One of the perks was a meet-and-greet with the cast at the conclusion of the show.

Grey would go backstage with her father to meet the cast every time she saw a Broadway show. She says meeting Baker “triggered this phenomenon of craving.” She describes wanting more after meeting him. After their meeting, she returned regularly so she could see him.

Jennifer Grey was attracted to the ‘overt sexuality’ of gay men

Grey admired and was attracted to the “overt sexuality” of gay men, according to her book. She says she felt comfortable in their world and gained the courage to “let my freak flag fly.”

Grey says she felt different from girls her age because she expressed herself freely when it came to sexuality. “The soundtrack of my budding sexuality was in tune with their anthem,” says Grey in her book.

Grey analyzes her early attraction to gay men

Grey says another reason she was drawn to Baker, and gay men in general, was because there wasn’t any risk involved. She knew nothing would come of her crush because there was almost no chance her feelings would be returned. She was comforted by the fact her crush had a “built-in safety net.”

Grey says there was no risk because there was no chance of anything happening between them. She admits to having “full blown obsessions” over gay men. She adds that another reason she was attracted to gay men was because she knew she wouldn’t “get into any trouble.”

Grey says she and her friend, Maggie, would follow Baker around and go with him to “every skanky venue.” She enjoyed spending time with him and the people in his inner circle. She and Maggie were 15 and 14 years old at the time, but she says they were “more than willing to cavort with drag queens.” Grey says it made them feel “grown up.”

