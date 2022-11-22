‘Disenchanted’: Amy Adams Tells a Different Story After Becoming a Mother, Says Sequel Is a ‘Love Letter’ to Her Daughter

Amy Adams returns as the fairy tale princess Giselle in the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. But this time around, she is playing the character with her daughter, Aviana, in mind.

Adams revealed that the Disney+ film is a “love letter” to the 12-year-old. Recently, she described how being a mom inspired her to make the sequel.

The ‘Enchanted’ sequel is coming to Disney+

When Enchanted premiered in 2007, it brought audiences a refreshing and modern take on Disney’s princess fare. Combining 2D animation and live-action, the film follows the story of a fairy tale princess who winds up in the middle of New York City.

The musical stars Adams as the princess-to-be Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as Manhattan divorce lawyer Robert Philip. Idina Menzel portrays Robert’s friend Nancy Tremaine, and James Marsden is Giselle’s suitor, Prince Edward.

The movie ends with Giselle staying in the real world to be with Robert and his young daughter. Nancy and Edward fall for each other and move back to the animated fairy tale world.

Disenchanted picks up with the characters over a decade later. It finds Giselle in a new life as a suburban mom.

“Disenchanted features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Prince Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip,” the official synopsis reads.

It continues, “15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”

Amy Adams says ‘Disenchanted’ is a ‘love letter’ to her daughter

Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, welcomed their daughter Aviana in 2008 — a year after Enchanted was released. The actor starred in more serious projects in the following years, including The Fighter, American Hustle, and Sharp Objects.

With so many adult dramas under her belt, Adams wanted to make a film her daughter could enjoy. And as per Aviana’s request, she agreed to make Disenchanted.

“For me, it was also a bit of a love letter to my daughter,” Adams told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve done a lot of movies she hasn’t been able to see. And she was very much like, ‘Why don’t you do a film like Enchanted again?'”

“And it is very much a love letter to my daughter,” she continued. “So I think being a mother sort of changed what story I would tell for Giselle — this idea of [how] moving forward can be just as enchanting as looking back.”

Amy Adams’ daughter thought her mom was being ‘silly’ in ‘Enchanted’

Adams recently spoke with Access Hollywood about Disenchanted and revealed that the new film has earned a thumbs-up from Aviana. But when recalling her daughter’s reaction to first seeing Enchanted as a young girl, she noted it wasn’t as enthusiastic.

“She thought I was acting very silly and didn’t understand why I was running around in the big white dress,” Adams recalled. “We accidentally caught it on the TV early one morning. I think she asked me to turn the channel if I’m being honest.”

Disenchanted hits Disney+ on Nov. 18.

