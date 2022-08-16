Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022 Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect

D23 Expo is tapping into the video game world this year. Disney and Marvel have announced their first-ever Games Showcase, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a livestream that will focus on upcoming Disney and Marvel video games. A teaser trailer offered a glimpse at some of the exciting titles, as well as the livestream information. Here’s everything fans need to know about the showcase.

‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ will be featured at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase in September 2022.

According to a release from D23 Expo, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will take place on Friday, Sept. 9. It comes as part of Disney’s long-running fan event, which will be held at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11. It should be an exciting weekend for Disney and Marvel fans! The day before the convention also marks the second-annual Disney+ Day, which focuses on upcoming Disney+ releases (including Marvel shows like Loki and What If…?).

As for the time of the showcase, fans can tune in to the stream at 1 p.m. PT. For fans on the east coast, that’s 4 p.m. ET. Viewers should make sure to double-check the time zones so they don’t miss any of the announcements!

How to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

Those who are attending D23 Expo 2022 in person will be able to check out the showcase live on the Premiere Stage. However, those who can’t make it to the sold-out event don’t have to miss anything, either. The showcase will be streamed on several different platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. Here are all the stream locations, according to D23:

@DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Disney on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Marvel Entertainment on YExpo’s, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook

Fans can also find the stream on D23 Expo’s website.

What to expect from the showcase at D23 Expo 2022

Words I never thought I’d say: I’m excited to announce that I’m going to be hosting the first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Friday, September 9th! Tune in for some really exciting reveals, announcements, and trailers. #ad pic.twitter.com/zsnW66soTn — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) August 15, 2022

Blessing Adeoye Jr., host and producer for YouTube’s Kinda Funny, will host the event. While D23 hasn’t shared the full lineup, we know that it will include “incredible new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.”

The livestream will feature new game announcements, as well as updates on previously-revealed titles like Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. There will also be a “sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.” This is no doubt referencing video game director Amy Hennig’s secret Marvel project, which was announced last October.

Some other games rumored to appear include a Black Panther game and Kingdom Hearts. Fans could also potentially learn more about Marvel’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 games.

After the show, guests at D23 Expo can enjoy a presentation with interviews, guests, and giveaways.

