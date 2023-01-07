Disney+’s ‘Willow’: Here’s Why Jade Claymore, aka Erin Kellyman, Looks So Familiar

Willow wasn’t a box-office blockbuster when it first hit the screens in 1988. However, it earned two Oscar nominations and cemented itself in pop culture as time passed. Disney+ gave fans of the film something to rejoice about when they released the TV series of the same name on the platform.

While some original actors return to the show, fans will see a few familiar faces taking on new roles. One of the new actors on the series, Erin Kellyman, who plays Jade Claymore, has appeared in several projects before. Here’s why she looks so familiar.

Erin Kellyman’s character has the first queer relationship on a Disney+ franchise

Kellyman plays a former Daikini swordsperson in the service of Queen Sorsha of Tir Asleen. She is General Kael’s long-lost daughter who harbors feelings for Queen Sorsha’s daughter Princess Kit Tanthalos played by Ruby Cruz. Princess Kit is set to marry Prince Graydon, but that is shattered when she and Claymore share a kiss before they flee.

Claymore is accompanying her best friend-turned-lover, Princess Kit, on a mission to find Kit’s brother Airk, abandoning her decision to leave Tir Asleen for Galladoorn. The Disney+ series picks up 17 years (200 moons) after Queen Bavmorda’s defeat and follows Claymore, Kit, and four other heroes who set off on a dangerous quest beyond their home to save Kit’s brother and their world from the Gales.

Willow has enjoyed positive reception since its premiere on Disney+ on November 30, 2022. The show holds an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 7 out of 10 based on 62 critic reviews.

Erin Kellyman has been in some huge productions

Enfys Nest herself, Erin Kellyman, stopped by the #StarWarsShow stage and shared some behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Watch more: https://t.co/H3BhgCJewv #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/eEUPzDQVVe — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch Returns Jan 4 on Disney+ (@starwars) April 13, 2019

Kellyman first appeared in Raised by Wolves on Channel 4. In 2016, she starred in the BBC sitcom The Coopers Vs. The Rest alongside Kerry Godliman. The series followed a trio of adopted children being raised in the suburbs.

In 2018, Kellyman appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story playing a marauder named Enfys Nest. Kellyman had to go through three stages of audition to nab the part which ultimately gave her international recognition.

The actor began landing more big-budget production roles, including appearing in the BBC adaption of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables playing Eponine. Kellyman starred alongside some of the biggest stars in the UK, such as Olivia Coleman, David Oyelowo, and Dominic West.

Willow stars Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, and Ruby Cruz | Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

The 24-year-old had initially auditioned for the part of Cosette, but the producers asked her to return for Eponine. She then appeared in the dark comedy Don’t Forget The Driver and, in 2019, starred in Life, a BBC drama about a child who goes to live with her distant aunt.

In 2021, Kellyman made her foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, playing Karl Morgenthau. The star plays the leader of a radical group that goes by the Flag Smashers, starring alongside Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

More on the ‘Willow’ cast

Warwick Davis reprised his role as the Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood in the Disney+ series from his eponymous role in the 1988 movie of the same name. He is best known for his roles in the Leprechaun film series, the Star Wars film series, and for his portrayal of Ewok, Professor Filius, and goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise.

Ellie Bamber, who plays Dove in Willow, starred in BBC’s Les Misérables, playing Kellyman’s original role of Cosette. She also appeared in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Tony Revolori, who plays Princess Kit’s intended, famously plays Peter Parker’s frenemy, Flash Thompson, in the Spider-Man film series. According to IMDb, Cruz (Princess Kit) has been in Castle Rock, Blue Bloods, and Mare of Easttown.