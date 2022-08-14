DJ and Producer Marshmello’s Net Worth

Marshmello, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, is a well-known music producer and DJ. He has collaborated with artists including Anne-Marie, Bastille, Halsey, and Khalid. In 2021, he received his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Here’s a look at Marshmello’s net worth and his success in music.

Marshmello | Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

What is Marshmello’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marshmellow has a net worth of $50 million in 2022. Back in 2020, Marshmellow had an estimated net worth of $40 million.

This figure earned him a spot at No. 16 on Celebrity Net Worth’s list called “The 25 Richest DJs In The World 2020.”

When performing, Marshmello is known for wearing a white helmet that resembles a marshmallow, which covers his entire face and for a time kept his identity a mystery.

In addition to DJing events, Marshmello has earned his living producing songs including the hit singles “Happier” with Bastille, “Friends” with Anne-Marie, and “Wolves” with Selena Gomez.

Marshmello loves all genres of music

When one looks at Marshmello’s discography, he does not just make dance or electronic music, and he has created pop, hip-hop, and country hits.

In a 2021 interview with Forbes, Marshmello shared that he admires all genres of music, saying:

“Growing up, I listened to… All the genres that I make I’ve listened to intently, I’ve listened to obsessively. Each has their own phase in my life, but I pretty much go through all the genre phases every year. And they’re pretty obsessive. So when it comes to making hip-hop, or pop, or country, I know the elements because I listen to the music and I understand what I want to do. Maybe if I do it like when I did the country song, it wasn’t nail-on-the-head country music, but it had country influences. So being all over the place, I’m actually kind of thankful for.”

The producer still has goals for his music career

While Marshmellow’s career boasts a high net worth, high-profile collaborations, and a Grammy Award nomination, the artist still has more he wants to accomplish.

Speaking with Forbes, Marshmellow shared that there are more artists he wants to collaborate with and more genres he wants to try out.

“The artist collaboration, there’s so many. I don’t want to just pick one out, but as far as genres, I would love to do every genre ideally, in some manner. I’m very melodically-driven, and every genre has different melodies that work,” Marshmellow said.

He continued, “I’ve been getting into making instrumentals, kind of more indie rock, like pop/indie rock, just a lot of real instruments, real drums, all this stuff. And a lot of crossovers and seeing what I can kind of get away with sonically. I hope that down the road, I’ll be able to look at a 10 genre catalog.”

