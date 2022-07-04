Does ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Celebrate the 4th of July?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons often hosts in-game events that coincide with real-life holidays — Turkey Day for Thanksgiving and Toy Day for the winter holidays are just two examples. But what about the Fourth of July? In real life, many Americans celebrate Independence Day with barbecues and fireworks displays. Does anything happen on the Fourth of July in Animal Crossing? Here’s what to know.

Has ‘Animal Crossing’ ever celebrated the 4th of July?

Technically, Animal Crossing never really had Fourth of July celebrations before. The very first game, Animal Crossing on GameCube, featured a Fireworks Festival on the lake on July 4. However, as Nookipedia notes, a bulletin at the Town Square declared it a celebration of the anniversary of the train station’s opening — not Independence Day.

There’s no official explanation for why Animal Crossing hasn’t had any Fourth of July celebrations. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a Japanese franchise, while the Fourth of July is only an American holiday. The game most often commemorates Japanese holidays with limited-time items in Nook Shopping. There are sometimes items for other international holidays, but of course, the developers can’t possibly include every international holiday.

Is there a 4th of July event in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’?

Happy summer, everyone! Don’t forget that our first fireworks show begins tonight at 7 p.m. You can watch it from islands in both the northern and southern hemispheres, so please be sure to join us. It’s going to be a blast! Hee-hee! pic.twitter.com/KFRk8xPJYV — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) August 2, 2020

The latest Animal Crossing installment on Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a Fourth of July event, either. However, like previous games, New Horizons does include a weekly Fireworks Show in August as part of the summer update.

On Sundays, Isabelle will spend the day outside Resident Services, handing out bopper hats and taking custom designs for the fireworks display. The festivities officially begin at 7 p.m. In addition to Isabelle’s gift, players can talk to Redd at the plaza to play a raffle game. Depending on the numbers that players pull from the raffle box, they can receive various handheld items like balloons, fountain fireworks, sparklers, pinwheels, and fans. The prizes also include some snacks, such as cotton candy and boba drinks.

Ways to celebrate the 4th of July in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

There’s no official Fourth of July party in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but fans can still find creative ways to celebrate. For starters, Nintendo unlocked future events with Animal Crossing Update 2.0, which means players can time travel ahead to enjoy the August fireworks. You can jump to Sunday, Aug. 7 on July 4 and enjoy the show as if it’s an Indepence Day celebration.

Otherwise, it’s all about how you dress your character and decorate your island. You can create some red, white, and blue outfits using clothes and accessories from Able Sisters. Additionally, you can set up a Fourth of July party in your home or at Harv’s Island using items like a barbecue, backyard lawn flooring, and the Fireworks-Show Wallpaper, which players received after Animal Crossing’s summer update in 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

