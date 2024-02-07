'Ghosts' fans are getting close to finding out who got sucked off in the season 2 finale. With season 3 a week away, a promotional poster might offer a clue.

Ghosts fans are just days away from the premiere of the show’s third season. As the premiere of CBS’s latest hit grows nearer, fans can’t help but look for clues about which ghost got “sucked off.” It is the cliffhanger that has kept fans guessing for months. Ahead of the big reveal, we’ve got some theories about who it could be. A promotional photo shared on social media accounts might offer a clue.

'Ghosts' fans excited to finally learn who got 'sucked off' in season finale

It has been months since Ghosts fans watched the season 2 finale. The finale proved to be an epic one. While Sam and Jay figured out their next move, the spirits worked together to overcome their problems. While all the resolutions were nice, in the episode’s final moments, something big happened inside Woodstone Mansion.

Sam witnessed a bright light over the mansion and saw a spirit leave for the afterlife. Being “sucked off” had been discussed multiple times during the show’s first two seasons, but a long-term inhabitant of the estate had yet to depart to the next realm. The send-off left fans with a giant mystery to solve. The finale ended before the identity of the sucked-off ghost was revealed. The first episode of season 3 will resolve the mystery, but until then, we can look for clues.

A promotional poster might give viewers a big hint

While fans will need to wait until the season premiere to learn who was “sucked off,” it doesn’t hurt to look for clues. Those clues might be easier to come by than you think. Excerpts for the show’s return episode indicate a side ghost left Woodstone Mansion. For months, viewers have theorized that Nigel Chessum is the ghost to go. Now, a promotional photo offers further evidence that the spirit who departed to the next realm is Isaac Higgentoot’s love interest.

A few weeks back, Roman Zaragoza, who plays Sassipis, shared a promotional photo for the series on Instagram. In the photo, the show’s key ghosts all stand in front of a portrait of Sam and Jay. There is one spirit who looks less than merry, though. In the photo, Isaac looks forlorn, while the rest of his ghostly pals appear upbeat. Isaac’s downcast expression seems to hint at some heartbreak to come, and we think it is in the form of Nigel being sucked off just as he and Isaac worked out their romantic woes.

Ghosts season 3 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 pm. The series will air on CBS and will also be available on Paramount+.