Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 dropped on Friday, July 1, 2022, and the world prepared to lose some of its favorite characters. Although many of us had our predictions on who might die in the last two episodes, one of the fandom’s biggest worries was whether or not Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) makes it out alive. So, does Max die in Stranger Things Season 4?

Does Max die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Max quickly became a fan favorite after joining the cast in Stranger Things Season 2. Her relationship with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and friendship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was one of the biggest highlights of Stranger Things Season 3. In Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, audiences watched as Vecna targeted Max and used the grief and guilt over losing her stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) against her. When Vecna pulled Max into the Mind Lair in “Dear Billy,” it seemed as though Max was going to be Vecna’s next victim. Thankfully, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) figured out how to use Max’s favorite son to allow Max to escape from Vecna’s clutches.

Even though Max survived Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, fans still worried about her fate in the final two episodes of the season. In episode 8, “Papa,” Max and company devise a plan that uses her as bait for Vecna. When Vecna gets her in his grasp once more, the plan requires Nancy, Steve (Joe Keery,) and Robin (Maya Hawke) to light Vecna on fire. However, Jason (Mason Dye) throws a kink in everyone’s plans, and Vecna starts to crack Max’s bones. So, does Max die in Stranger Things Season 4? The answer is both yes and no.

Max isn’t dead yet

Max does die for a moment in episode 9, “The Piggyback.” In one of the most heartbreaking moments of the series so far, Max comes out of her Vecna trance to find herself in Lucas’ arms. Her eyes are now white, and she tells Lucas she can’t see or feel anything. Lucas holds her as Max starts to sob and says she doesn’t want to die because she’s not ready. While Lucas screams for Erica (Priah Ferguson) to help, Max loses consciousness and dies.

However, Eleven uses her powers to find Max and Lucas. She sees Lucas crying while holding a dead Max, and Eleven quickly revives her. However, there’s still some bad news for our favorite redhead. We learn in the last few minutes of Stranger Things Season 4 that Max is lost in a coma. No one knows when or even if she’ll wake up.

Max could still die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

We hate to say it, but our girl isn’t out of the woods yet. When Eleven tries to access Max’s mind again, she sees absolutely nothing. It’s only the black void, with Max nowhere to be found. It’s a miracle all of the original characters have survived this far. However, we’re terrified that might change in Stranger Things Season 5. We don’t expect Max’s vision to return for the upcoming season, but we do hope she comes out of her coma. Unfortunately, we likely have more than two years ahead of us to wonder about her fate.

