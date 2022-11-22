A day to give thanks surrounded by family, friends, and food appears universal. However, the uniquely American Thanksgiving holiday is not celebrated by everyone. The royal family has its own traditions by celebrating significant dates throughout the season of giving. As the clan has evolved over the years into a more modern monarchy, have they taken on a more open approach to incorporating other traditions into their calendar? Does the royal family celebrate Thanksgiving?

Some UK residents celebrate the Harvest Festival, but the event is unlike a traditional Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is widely celebrated in London by Americans who have relocated overseas and those Britons who want to experience a different food tradition. According to Country and Townhouse, more and more restaurants are offering a traditional American meal.

However, most residents of the United Kingdom celebrate a different type of festival to give thanks: the Harvest Festival. This event is held earlier than Thanksgiving. Per Express, the Harvest Festival takes place on the Sunday closest to the Harvest Moon. Churches and schools with prayers, hymns, and dances celebrate Harvest Festival. Food is also gathered and offered to charity for those less fortunate.

The cailleac, or the last sheaf of corn (grain), represents the field’s spirit. It is made into a harvest doll drenched with water as a rain charm. The bundle is saved until spring planting. The celebration is also called Ingathering per Britannica.

Do members of the royal family celebrate Thanksgiving?

As Britons comprised the monarchy before Meghan Markle‘s arrival, the royal family typically did not celebrate this American holiday. However, their traditions might have changed if Markle remained a working member of the House of Windsor before exiting her role in March 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

After Markle revealed her relationship with Harry in 2016, she continued celebrating the traditional gathering with her parents. Per E! News, the former Suits actor shared a snapshot of her dinner table on social media with a message of gratitude. “Giving thanks for so many things—including these two gems who brought me into this world. Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours,” Markle wrote.

It is unknown if Meghan and Harry celebrated Thanksgiving privately during their first year of marriage or if any members of the royal family were invited to the American food and family celebration. However, it is likely the couple now celebrates Thanksgiving with members of Meghan’s family since relocating to California in early 2020.

Does the royal family have any official engagements during the Thanksgiving holiday week?

The royal family has no official engagements in their calendars scheduled during the third week of November 2022, per their official website. Therefore, they are likely enjoying time together before the flurry of activities planned ahead of the Christmas holidays. Per their calender, official engagements resume the week of November 28.

