Doja Cat Calls out Noah Schnapp for Exposing Her Thirsty DMs – ‘Borderline Snake Sh*t’

The drama between Doja Cat and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has escalated to a level fans never would have never expected. On July 9, Schnapp played wingman for Joseph Quinn when the award-winning artist contacted him through Instagram DMs. Doja Cat asked for details about Quinn’s relationship status and contact info. But since then, she has gone on TikTok to address Schnapp publically outing their messages.

A quick refresher on the Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp debacle

Schnapp is quite infamous among the Stranger Things cast for giving away small teasers, hints, and having loose lips when it comes to the series. But Schnapp is now in hot water with Doja Cat. The actor posted private DM’s between him and the artist from Instagram on TikTok.

The conversations started with Doja Cat asking Schnapp to get her in contact with Quinn and soon asking if the British actor has a girlfriend. What was Schanpp’s response? He told her to slide into his DMs. But Doja Cat answers Quinn has no social media for her to do so.

Quinn only recently opened a verified Instagram account due to his rising fame as Eddie Munson on Stranger Things 4. Schnapp messaged Doja Cat Quinn’s Instagram, and the short conversation ended. The viral video has caught the attention of just about everyone.

It has led Doja Cat to take to social media to address the situation and is not too happy with Schnapp’s actions.

Doja Cat says the young actor made an immature mistake

Who can blame Doja Cat for having ga-ga eyes for Quinn? The actor has received considerable fame and a large fan base, with many praising his good looks and charm. But the award-winning artist took to TikTok to out Schnapp for posting their private conversation.

She felt hurt that the actor posted her conversation asking about Quinn. In the live video, she explains, “The Noah Schnapp thing, to be fair, this is a kid. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t.” The artist went on to say that Schnapp posting the conversation was “so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t.”

The artist says, “He shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing… It feels like a weird power play. I already said some shit to him.”

Doja Cat explains on TikTok that she has already contacted Schnapp about the situation. A Google search of the original TikTok video on Schnapp’s account reveals it has been deleted. But the video lives on social media. Fans also noticed that Doja Cat has deleted her Twitter comments about Quinn and his good looks.

Fans think Doja Cat has taken the DMs situation too far

While some may agree it was not great of Schnapp to post his private messages with Doja Cat on social media, fans are more concerned with how the award-winning artist responded to the situation. One fan on Twitter comments, “She turned something so harmless and cute into let’s cancel Noah. She literally acts like a child but now wants to get serious as if the DMs were her admitting to a crime instead of just a crush wtf.”

Another fan on Twitter “genuinely confused why doja cat is responding with this energy. she had already made her interest in joesph quinn public, its not like noah relieved anything she hadnt essentially already publicized herself. why are we throwing around the words ‘power play’ & snake shit’??”

The social media comments continue and have a similar pattern. Some fans wonder about the real reason why Doja Cat feels hurt by Schnapp’s actions. One fan on Twitter comments, “This had to be a joke, why is she acting like Noah posted her social security number online, omg she thinks Joseph Quinn is cute don’t we all this isn’t groundbreaking news.”

Anyone who has kept up with the online drama felt Doja Cat could have dealt with the situation in private instead of a live TikTok. The question remains whether or not Quinn is aware of what is going on between his co-star and Deja Cat.

